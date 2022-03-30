UGreen Nexode Power Bank (Quick Look) - Ultra-Portable

This powerbank is made to be highly portable yet still large enough to store plenty of juice for your various gadgets.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time we're taking a look at a power bank from Ugreen, which is a lovely new partner for the Quick Look channel, which is very nice."
"We've been wanting to get a hold of some of their stuff for a while.This is, as I said, the Nexode.It is a 20,000 milliamp hour power bank, which can charge up to 165 watts, which for a lot of intents and purposes is the fastest that you're going to be able to charge because that limit is set by the devices that you're charging at."
"Some Chinese phones will perhaps charge faster than this, but it'll be like your MacBook, your iPhone, your Samsung phone, your earbuds, whatever it is, they won't be able to charge at 165 watts, nor like any quick charging laptops will be able to get that high.Point is, that is very impressive all in all, and it must mean that Ugreen has attempted some pretty cool thermal management in order to achieve that speed, which generates a lot of heat."
"But that is actually not the reason that we're taking a look at it, because there's a lot of 20,000 milliamp hour power banks out there.There's even a lot with a little display like this.It's very anchor-coated in its look, but I'm not sure who came first, Ugreen or anchor."
"I just see this rectangular shape with a display mounted here, and I think about that.But there is one cool thing that this does that Anchor does not, and that is, let's say that you want to charge with your power bank, you would have to dig out a whole other thing, which is the cable that you attach to your earbuds, your phone, whatever it is."
"But if it charges with USB-C, well now you won't have to, because this has a rechargeable or a retractable cable.So you pull like this, and you always have a USB Type-C charging cord with you wherever you go."
"That is big news, and it creates, or it removes rather, a whole layer of confusion and sort of just bad design where you would need to carry two things.Now the second thing is built into the first thing, so you carry less, there's less clutter, and there's also less chance of standing there with a fully charged power bank and not necessarily having the right cable to charge the thing that you need."
"Now that's just a good idea.Now it is cleverer than that, because it is magnetically stored, and like old vacuum cleaner wires that I'm sure you remember, once you pull it to its extreme and you let go, it will automatically retract, and the little magnet on the cable's head will keep it in place."
"As you said, I kind of struggled to get it out in the first place, I mean you can surely do it quickly if you want to, but the point is, it should be snug in there.You don't want this dangling around, and thanks to that magnet, it stays in place.There's also a USB Type-A port, not sure why we need USB Type-A ports now, I mean this seems really USB-C coded, and also a USB Type-C port right here."
"Again, 165 watts is really serious, so that is really cool, and I really like it.We're going to have to see how it holds up in a review when we have to start charging things with it, but so far, really cool.See you on the next one."