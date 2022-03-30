Logitech MX Master 4 (Quick Look) - Customisable Control

This mouse is designed to offer top quality precision and immersive controls thanks to its incorporation of customisable haptics.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This is big for me.I'm not sure that it's big for anyone, particularly not those in the gaming space, but I am an office worker."
"I sit here and I do office work every single day.People imagine that we sit here and we play video games for a living.We don't.We make office work."
"We sit with our mouse, with our keyboards, we write, we navigate in browser windows and do research.That is what we do.So proper office stuff is really important for us, for our efficiency when we're sitting and doing that."
"And MX Mastermice from Logitech has been instrumental for my comfort and my efficiency almost ever since I started working here.So the fundamentals of the Master series is the same.I mean, this particular form factor is iconic."
"These sell in thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands across the globe.And the people that likes this particular super ergonomic form factor, and by ergonomic I obviously mean this huge sort of sculpted indent where you have your entire sort of thumb joint lying and resting, is really important."
"They have made it in a different material this time.It's a micro-structured plastic.It is sustainably sourced.It is very ecological in construction and in manufacturing."
"And it feels lovely to the touch.But still, a lot of these things are probably going to seem very familiar once you sort of twist it around your finger.In terms of battery, this will last you 70 days on a charge."
"The dongle that you get is both USB type C. It's a USB type C dongle, which is lovely to see.No longer USB type A dongles.And Bluetooth, if that's what you want."
"The PTFE feet means that this glides effortlessly when you use it.And there is still a lot of sort of added utility, particularly here.Now this little area here is actually one where there is a haptic motor this time around.Meaning that this will provide you with feedback."
"You can set this up in the Bolt Logitech Options Plus app through your Bolt dongle receiver.Meaning that there will be added feedback when you use it.And this little action ring here will also, you can make it so that it feels like escapements ticking over the teeth of a gear almost."
"That there is physical feedback there.There's also added little mouse buttons here, which is absolutely lovely.And furthermore, there is the force wheel here, which can dual between being completely free form."
"So that right now, I don't know if you can tell, right now it's just spinning like this.And when you click it, then it slows down and it becomes increments again.So if you have to scroll through a long document, you quickly press this and it'll scroll, scroll, scroll."
"You stop it and then it applies the brakes.And then you can scroll in increments if that's what you want.These things sound dumb when you are a gaming enthusiast.Sure, there is 8,000 DPI now, but there's still only 125 Hertz polling."
"And it is 150 grams.This is not going to be particularly endearing for someone who wants the least amount of friction when they're playing Counter-Strike 2.But for people scrolling documents, doing office work, this is absolutely incredible."
"And I would still recommend it to everyone out there who does this stuff.See you on the next one."