UGreen MagFlow 3-in-1 Charger (Quick Look) - Full Speed, Firm Fit

This magnetic charger is designed to be the perfect tool to juice up an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods, all at once.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've been taking a look at quite a few Ugreen products over the past couple of months and every time we feel like that Anker's sort of near dominance on the market is really challenged here because these are thoughtfully made and effective products that will save you time and effort in a productive workday."
"Take this for example, the MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger.Sure it is very Apple coated, but at the same time they have managed to put the G2 mark on it right here, meaning that something like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can just snap onto it and receive all of the watts that this wireless charger is able to give."
"So there is really a lot of cool stuff going on here, particularly when these manufacturers sort of, let's say, take care of their customers, not just their Apple customers, but make sure that these work for Qi Wireless 2 people, particularly if a lot of people take Google up on their gauntlet and start making Qi Wireless 2 like sort of Pixel Snap-esque products going forward."
"Now, this MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger consists of three different charging states.It takes up a single USB Type-C port in here.You get the charger in the box, which I think is absolutely fantastic and also quite a nice little USB Type-C brick here."
"I think that's lovely.It takes 45 watts, meaning that maybe you have one already that is going to deliver the juice that this needs, but still keeping it in the box is an absolutely nice touch, something that Nomad, for instance, has stopped doing."
"Now, what can you charge?First and foremost, there's the main magnetically charged wireless charging pad here, which as I said, both support MagSafe and Pixel Snap on the new Pixel phones, hopefully others going forward."
"And if you happen to have a cover or a phone that don't have a magnetic charging coil, a lot of covers will add it for you so that you can still use it.Now, the cool thing is that this is actually positionable.It sits here on a little metallic hinge, meaning that it can be quite close here, right as I just showed you, but you can raise it up, angle it way forward."
"For instance, if you want to, let's say you have this on your bedside stand and you want to watch something, well, then you can angle it in such a way that it works for you.You can also actually move it on the other side.I don't know why you would do that, but the point is that the choice is there."
"There is a little rubber covered pod here, and obviously this is made for a pair of AirPods and this will charge at the AirPods charging rate, but in a pinch, maybe you could put another pair of wirelessly charging AirPods on there, like an AirPods competitor, such as Google Pixel Buds Pro or something, OnePlus, there are many, many things out there that would make sense."
"I do think that it is probably a dumb move for Ugreen to make the indent here AirPods molded because this rubber material, you probably can't see this on camera.This is resistant, meaning that if you put something there, it is not going to slide away immediately."
"So if they have just made it flat and then covered it in this rubber material, you probably would have been able to put other pair of wireless in-ears in here and what this little indent might result in is that maybe some of them won't actually fit.We just had the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay 11 and while this might fit, it is, if you can tell, a little bit too big, actually."
"So maybe because it actually sort of bulges over here, then it won't catch the wireless charging coil.This could have been avoided by not making it an indent.Still, I do think that they, with the Qi wireless tube thing here and maybe if your personal in-ears will fit, that's a good amount of utility already."
"Back here, when you click this, this is an Apple Watch charger.That's a really good idea for it to be completely hidden away if you don't have an Apple Watch or you don't use an Apple Watch.That's genuinely innovative thinking from Ugreen here."
"Absolutely lovely.If you want to charge something as well, there is an additional USB Type-C port right there.Now if every one of these things are going at it at once, AirPods, iPhone, Apple Watch and charging something off the back of a cable, then everything is going to be charging pretty slowly because it's only getting 45 watts."
"But still, it is an incredible amount of utility in what is conceivably a pretty small package.So I think this is very impressive.I'll see you on the next one."