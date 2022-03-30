Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Eleven (Quick Look) - Vivid Sound

These premium in-ear headphones are designed to offer quality audio and excellent noise-cancellation too.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Not too long ago Bang & Olufsen unveiled a new set of in-ears that costs, I think, like a little under $2,000."
"It is by far their most expensive set of in-ears yet and there's a bunch of reasons why they say that it costs what it does.But if you're looking for something, Bang & Olufsen, which has their trademark warm aesthetic design and their sense of manufacturing, like a tight manufacturing tolerances and just their overall fit and finish but don't want to pay that much, well this, in relation to that, almost seems like a bargain."
"This is the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay 11 and these will cost you around $500-ish, which is a whole lot less, but they're still pretty cool.And while there are some problems here and there, mostly they've really gotten away with it."
"So obviously this is aluminium, very thin aluminium, obviously, but you can probably already tell that it is a really nicely constructed little pill here.So again, some plastic, for instance, on the inside here, soft-touch plastic, which works really well, same with the units themselves."
"Back here, we have both USB Type-C for charging and also Qi wireless that needs to be there when you're demanding this amount of money.But obviously the cool thing is just, again, fit and finish, which translates really badly to camera, but let me just feel when you move it around in your hands, the snap of the magnets when you close the case, when you take out one unit and you plop it back in, it all feels strong, intentional, and again, with tight manufacturing tolerances, meaning that there are no small gaps, no quirkiness here or there, it is just really, really solid."
"Both of which, both the case and the units themselves are IP57 certified, meaning both for dust and water.I don't think that means that you can take them for a swim, but you really ought to be able to just run in a big rainstorm, a lot of splashes going on and not worry at all."
"So the units themselves is a little tight, little number here.They look big, but they actually aren't in the ear.What struck me as weird is that you would think that with this stem, this stalk, that it would utilize some form of the AirPods Pro's squeeze system."
"Don't know if you've used a pair of AirPods Pro first, but the cool thing is that the squeezing of it, suppose it's difficult without demonstrating.So let's say that at this point in time, I want to, I want to pause my music.I would then squeeze this and there would be a trigger when force is applied that would, you know, construct that action."
"But these aren't squeezable.It is that tiny circular plate there, which is touch enabled, that lets you operate the in-ears.And that's just not a really good fit."
"This plate is too small and it feels less responsive than it ought to be.I would have loved for these to be squeezable, but they are not.The units themselves are big.They are warm."
"We can get into technicalities for sure.We're going to fully review these, but the point is that they do have that really lovely crispy sound signature that Bang & Olufsen are known for.They have a new wind guard feature that means that they're much better to talk in when you have calls and there's wind noise, for instance."
"They have twice the amount of ANC power, which you really can feel.They sound fantastic.That's what you need to know.The one big crucial blow for me here is battery life."
"With ANC on, you're looking at about five and a half hours of continuous use, around 20 hours all in.That can be doubled by others in this particular field.We're going to fully review this very soon and we'll get into if these problems matter in the long run and whether or not the sound can make up for it."
"See you on the next one."