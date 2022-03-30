GRTV News - Grand Theft Auto VI has been delayed by six months

Rockstar's anticipated title is now over a year away.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're talking about the bombshell of the week, yes Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed, the very much anticipated game that was supposed to be coming out this year and then got delayed until May 2026 has been delayed again and it's now over a year away, so Rockstar have come out and they've basically said they need another around six months of time to continue polishing this game and getting it ready to launch and now it's set to come out in mid to late November 2026, now we'll get into it and we'll talk about what this could mean and whatnot in a moment so let's let's have a look at Rockstar's statement first, so yes GTA 6 has been delayed to November 2026 so I'll have to wait at least a year longer than first promised, so many of you probably hope the game would make it but very few actually believe Grand Theft Auto 6 would launch in 2025 when Rockstar claimed so in the reveal trailer, that's why it wasn't especially surprising when the publishers at Take-Two confirmed the extraordinarily anticipated title was getting pushed to the 26th of May 2026, we were even told another delay was very unlikely, well Rockstar has announced another delay GTA 6 is now set to launch on the 19th of November 2026, the team says these six additional months of development are needed to polish the game to its and our standards, this means we're now more than a year away from seeing if the game can actually live up to expectations, it's also interesting that this means GTA 6 is now set to be released on a Thursday instead of a Tuesday, something I suspect many workplaces and schools are happy to hear, what do you think about this delay and do you think it'll even be pushed into 2027? And we'll just quickly hop over here because this is the actual post from Rockstar where it says hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto 6 will now release on a Thursday, on Thursday starting November 19th 2026, we are sorry for adding additional time to what we realized has been a long wait but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with a level of polish we've come to expect and deserve and they go on to say we want to thank you again for your patience and support while the wait is a little longer we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonidra and return to modern day Vice City, sincerely Rockstar Games. So yes GTA 6 has been delayed until November, when they initially delayed out of 2025 and put it into 2026 I sort of looked at it as that was a reset now, the question would shift away from will the game be delayed again it's it's more just you just gotta wait but again that delay happened months ago now and when you're talking about Grand Theft Auto the key thing is what are Rockstar showing and we haven't seen anything about this game in a long time and that's the key thing it's not like you know they've been steadily tricking out bits of information then all of a sudden this delays happened they just haven't said anything about it in a long while and that's why you know it was supposed to launch in May which is again it's a good six months away but we're still lacking any more information about what is probably going to be one of the biggest games of all time perhaps the biggest game of all time so it doesn't necessarily surprise me that's been delayed it does surprise me they pushed it as far as they did though because again if they delayed it to you know July or something like that you go it's a couple extra months whatever but now it's we're in it over a year away from Grand Theft Auto 6 again it just feels like every time you start getting a little bit closer to this game it gets pushed again and it gets further and further away and it's becoming almost mythical you know will Grand Theft Auto 6 ever release I it will because there's too much money that's been spent on the development but I'm starting to think that that perhaps there's more going on behind the scenes of this game than we initially expected you know maybe Rockstar is starting to be a little bit worried about the level of anticipation there's attached to this game we'll have to see obviously the interesting thing about pushing it to late 2026 is now we're getting to the point where it's very very close to the next generation consoles now you could argue that that gives them the opportunity as it would have if they launched it even this year to launch it on on this current gen of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XS and then the next generation consoles when they come out but I do look at it now and think a lot of rumors are suggesting 2027 for the next consoles would Grand Theft Auto 6 benefit from just launching on the next generation consoles and if so will it be like a launch title for those consoles that's all I'm starting to think at this point because the delays keep happening and again we're so far away now from the launch that you can start asking these questions because again there's no immediate launch for this game in sight it's so far away again we're over a year away from launch so it's a fascinating situation I'm now at a point where again as much as I do think once again the clock has been reset a little bit and we shouldn't be talking necessarily about you know the the state of the game I do think that the frequency of the delays and the length of the delays that Rockstar are putting out you have to start questioning is this game gonna be built for these generation of consoles are they gonna continue steadily pushing it and then launching it as like a next generation title I don't really know to be honest I think it's it's an interesting situation that Rockstar put themselves in but no doubt we'll hear more soon but yeah that's all the time I have so I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday enjoy your weekend and I'll see you on the other side for the next GRT News. Take care everyone."