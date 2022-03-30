GRTV News - Break into hyperspace in the Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Mega Dimension DLC

The upcoming paid DLC launches on the 10th of December.
"Hi there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, and indeed whatever you love, we're always here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news, and of course so much more, without further ado though today, we're talking the new Pokemon Legends ZA Mega Dimension, I think it's Mega Dimension, not Mega Dimensions as it is in the headline there, so I'll have to go and fix that, but in any case, the new DLC for Pokemon Legends ZA which is releasing in just over a month's time, so Pokemon Legends ZA came out a few weeks ago on the 16th of October, and since then it has sort of been a very, very popular Pokemon game, it sold 6 million units within its first week, as I've said here in my old GRTV News video on that subject that you can check out, but in any case, we're going to let the trailer play in the background, it is 3 minutes so we won't get through it all in its entirety here, but I'll just go over what you get to see, as you can see there's some new Pokemon coming in with this DLC into the game's Pokedex like Corviknight as you saw there, maybe teasing a Mega Corviknight because we do see that we are getting some newer generation Pokemon getting their Mega Evolutions as I'll get into later, but yeah the plot gist of this is that there are these portals that you can see here that let you slip into another dimension that you can access through the introduction of this NPC Unsha, and Hoopa who opens up the portals, Unsha also gives you donuts because that just seems to be like a thing for her, she seems to be very interested in rings, and as soon as you go through these portals you enter a version of Lumiose City that is unlike your own, but also quite like your own, it's like the upside down of Lumiose, now that Stranger Things is on the mind with Stranger Things coming back at some point later this month, in any case we also see regional forms of Pokemon, so like you saw Galarian Mr Mime there, you saw Alola Marowak there, and the biggest thing for me, Pokemon that go above level 100, level 164 Marowak there, just beat the absolute ever loving heck out of whatever Pokemon our main character in the trailer was using, so that's really interesting because it means that you can't just say for example with past Pokemon DLCs you can kind of get away with having your Pokemon at level sort of 50 to 80 and probably be fine, whereas this one it seems you will get absolutely trounced if you show up without your best team, which is very interesting considering the open world sort of ideas that are in these Pokemon Legends games of sometimes you don't even need a Pokemon to catch Pokemon, if you get my drift, but in any case as we saw we also get new Mega Evolutions, Mega Chimecho looks absolutely incredible and Mega Backscalibur a little bit lesser because Mega Backscalibur seems to be on the sort of Mega Pyro train of Mega designs where it's just the thing that you know but bigger as Mega Backscalibur just has a bigger sword than it had in its normal form, Mega Chimecho though as we're going to see here is absolutely, I think that's a great design, like look at the change that you see there, it gets a bunch of itself attached to itself, it can use more powerful attacks, this that and the other, it genuinely feels like the Pokemon has been taken up to a Mega Standard for that one at least and I'm sure we'll see plenty more of those in the DLC when it launches on the 10th of December which is the launch day, but yeah apart from that it seems like it's going to be a pretty standard Pokemon DLC I'd say, more story, more Pokemon added into the decks because they don't put all 1000 into the decks of every game anymore, so you know everything that you probably want plus the gimmick of the original game is going to be there, I don't know if this will be the first of a pair of DLCs like was the case with Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet but it seems at the very least that the current focus for Game Freak is on this one with it coming out on the 10th of December as I said. Will you be playing it? Are you not going to be playing it? Let me know the reasons why and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRTV news, goodbye! Thanks for watching!"