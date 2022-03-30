Bellroy Leather Pixel Folio (Quick Look) - Luxurious Look

This phone case features Pixelsnap-compatibility and is designed to enhance the appearance of your smartphone.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It is time to look at a Bellroy product again and it's always fantastic because they source their materials very wisely and safely and sustainably is very important to us here, particularly when we're talking about leather."
"It also usually are very stylish looking and they protect our valuable consumer electronics.We've taken a look at a bunch of products from Bellroy over the past four years-ish and they've always come out on top.Now recently the Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched and it is a pretty fantastic phone overall and obviously you want to protect it because even though Google has made it so that it actually is IP68 dust and water resistant, meaning that it's probably one of the most well-made foldables on the market today, well it is still fragile in the way that phones are."
"So Bellroy put out this.It is the Leather Pixel Folio Cover and it comes in two colors which they were so kind as to send over.Now there are a couple of things that you should probably know about this and it is fundamentally different to a bunch of other covers that you're probably going to be looking at and we'll get to why."
"So first and foremost, black or this tan-like leather, there is a microfiber lining inside which is very soft touch and you can feel immediately what the quality feel is like and it is very like Bellroy to have tight manufacturing tolerances here and you can already see the circular pixel snap magnet icon lining up, meaning that of course, yes, if you use this, the Pixel Leather Folio, you are using, utilizing the pixel snap features within the phone to its full, sort of the full degree."
"The point being obviously that pixel snap is very akin to MagSafe, meaning that if you use this on your Pixel 10 Pro Fold, you will then be compatible with a bunch of MagSafe accessories, chargers, holders, like car mounts, a bunch of those things.So it is secure and it also maintains that very important functionality."
"Also I was reading on this back cover, that's one of the reasons why I have it here, and I always look for ways in which these kinds of companies that make leather things, let themselves be audited and checked for sustainable material use and this is a certified B Corp, which says that it is a means for them to pursue better ways to source our letters, reduce our environmental impact and make sure our products last as long as possible."
"So this is a certified B Corporation, meaning that it has probably undergone an independent audit, meaning that you can pretty much trust the leather, the manufacturing process, the selection of materials, which is lovely.This outer frame here has these small stickers here, that is actually adhesive, meaning that once you insert it in, because what it actually grips onto the phone is so tiny, that means that that adhesive grabs onto it in a different way."
"So right now we have a dbrand skin on for a different array of coverage, but once you can probably see what I'm on about here, it's a really thin rail that catches onto the actual edge of the phone, meaning that adhesive is probably a good extra guard rail to make sure that it doesn't fall off."
"As you can also see here, it actually has a little space for a card of some sort that you don't have on your phone, which is a lovely little, and it's so thin by the way that even though that card is there, this indent means that it still will fold flat onto the phone itself."
"Now, now we get to the interesting part.Obviously, this is the way it is meant to protect your phone, and then it opens twofold.You can either open it like this, magnets will keep it on here as well, but when you open it, the phone will open itself, and the cool thing is that now you just get access to your regular, like, small screen device, but it also obviously folds, and then it almost becomes like a book cover, it's fair to say, and it is just protected in a whole nother way."
"So surely this will create some images of older people that loves their folio covers, but perhaps in a foldable phone, it makes sense because it completes that book analogy that I think is so important.So opening like this is literally like opening a leather-bound book."
"So this is officially sanctioned by Google, it is made in collaboration with them, and we can probably already tell that this is going to be a great buy if you like the overall design and aesthetic of this.So for much more on Bellroy, stay tuned to Game Rector, bye."