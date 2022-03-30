GRTV News - Soulja Boy returns with latest console scam

The rapper has revealed a new device that takes a lot of liberties from another's design.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're gonna be talking a little bit about your favourite rapper, Soulja Boy. Yeah, Soulja Boy is back and he has returned to the video game industry he once wreaked so much havoc through. In the past this individual should we say has released a console or released several different video game consoles that people were less than happy with because they were essentially just repackaged versions of other people's consoles and they were a bit of a scam and he went away after or he left the industry after receiving a lot of flack for doing that but he's back and he's doing it all again so let's take a look shall we. So yeah Soulja Boy's new console is giving deja vu and scam vibes but as you might expect things aren't exactly by the book this time either as he's just rebranded another format not aware of this and charges a lot more for it. So if you've been following the gaming industry for a long time Soulja Boy's name you're probably familiar with albeit on dubious grounds. In 2018 he launched his own console which was actually just a Chinese pirate unit that he renamed and gave an unreasonable price tag. It didn't go so well though because the device was also filled with pirated Nintendo games and they weren't too impressed with the move and forced him to stop selling it."
"However he claimed to have sold millions of consoles and said in 2019 that he was the man who got Nintendo of America's then CEO Reggie Phil's aim to quit. Fast forward two years and Soulja Boy was at it again planning to release his own console in 2021. That same year he also claimed to have bought Atari something Atari however denied. We now jump forward another four years to today because now Soulja Boy is at it again. Via his Instagram account he is now talking about his latest gaming device the Soulja Game Flip and we understand that this sounds tempting but it seems that Soulja Boy's very liberal approach to the truth means that it might be wise to hold onto your money for a while longer. I'm not going to play the video but if you want to check out his post it's embedded there."
"The device he is selling is just a rebranded Retroid Pocket Flip 2 a popular retro device from the well-regarded company Retroid. However Soulja Boy charges two to three times as much for its Soulja Game Flip. Retro Dodo contacted Retroid to find out more about why they had entered into a partnership with Soulja Boy and received a surprising response. I don't know about this. This is not any kind of official licensing deal. He does not have permission to rebrand our products and sell them as his own. The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 is patented in the US by ourselves. In short it sounds like Soulja Boy won't be taking over the gaming world this time either but if you really want to pay too much for the device you can do so here. If you prefer the much lower original price you can buy a Retroid Pocket Flip 2 here. So yeah Soulja Boy is back at his old tricks again. You have to wonder when he's going to get stopped by a legal body doing this because he's proven to have a pattern of doing this now. This is the third time he's done it or the third time at least he's tried to do it if you account for the Atari situation and because of this it's one of those situations where sometimes you have to assume that eventually some sort of legal body is going to get involved because all he does is go out of his way and infringe on copyright and it's usually as well at least for this situation it's quite a small company like Retroid they're not they're not going to be taking over the world of consoles themselves they're doing something of their own accord and he's come in and nicked it and he's selling it an upscale price and he probably has larger optics because of the name that he he has crafted over the years so it's one of those situations where somebody needs to get involved and they need to they need to stop Soulja Boy from doing these things because if he's done if this is the third time that he's again at least attempted to do it then there will be a fourth there will be if he will continue to do it because it clearly makes him money and he clearly doesn't care about the black backlash or the impact that it leaves behind on either the company that he is ripping off or the the industry and the consumers that he's ripping off so something needs to happen here but again it's it's a bizarre situation anyone who buys this deserves to lose the money that Soulja Boy is asking for it because again it's a scam it's very clearly a scam and if you want one of these devices go and buy it from the company that actually makes it officially and get it for a much more affordable price and also support that company at the same time don't spend money on what this guy's doing because he's tried to scam you on several occasions in the past and he's doing it again here so it's it's um again Jonas describes it well he has a very liberal approach to the truth but if you say it for what it is again it's it's a scam so be careful with this one and whenever you see his name pop up in the video game industry just assume again at this point because there is this pattern that is formed at this point there's something shifty there's something a little bit shaky behind the scenes that's happening here and again that's not that's not subject that's not me being given an opinion or anything like that the statement that has been shared by Retroid says it all and I'll just to finish off this GRTV news I'll just read that statement again I didn't know about this this is not any kind of official license in detail deal sorry he does not have permission to rebrand our products and sell them as his own the Retroid pocket flip 2 is patented in the US by ourselves so they've actually actively gone out and said he's infringing on their copyright and he's you know scamming you so just keep that in mind whenever you see this lad pop up in on the in any kind of the part of the video game industry these days because he is clearly trying to pull a fast one on you once again but again as we know more be sure to keep posting updated otherwise that's all the time that I have I'll be back now on Friday for the next GRTV news for from me at least so yeah stay tuned for that and otherwise hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday enjoy your Thursday and I'll see you all at the end of the week"