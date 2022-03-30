GRTV News - Here are the nominees for the Ultimate Game of the Year

Who are you betting will win the grand prize at the Golden Joystick awards?
"Without further ado though, today, I apologise for the lateness of this video actually because I realised it's going dark, I was just busy with other work stuff for the rest of the day and decided to do this at the very end before I logged off but in any case, as we look towards the end of the year, of course we're going to be talking about the games of the year and 2025 has been, I would say, one of the most surprising games for competition for game of the year we've seen."
"I think because we were all going into this year with expectations pretty high for GTA 6, everyone thought that would just sort of sweep the awards and no matter the quality of the games that we saw, there wouldn't be any competition for them.GTA 6 then gets pushed back to 2026 and now we have a real open race and the golden joysticks have just revealed the nominees for their ultimate game of the year award and they are as follows."
"Blueprints, Claire Obscure, Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2 on the Beach, Donkey Kong Bonanza, Ghost of Yotei, Hades 2, Hollow Knight, Silksong, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Peak, Silent Hill F and Split Fiction.Now there are some notable games that are maybe missing from that list, I say Mario Kart World is probably up there for a lot of people's favourites, there's going to be some games that will unfortunately just miss the ticket like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle did last year because they launched too late."
"Games like Dispatch, games like Metroid Prime Dread, if they launch really well, will be left out to the wayside a little bit, but otherwise you'd probably, I think this list is incredibly good at showing how strong 2025 has been for gamers.You know, any one of these games could probably win the golden joystick award for the ultimate game of the year, which you can vote for now by the way, a lot of games have already been promoting that and a lot of people wouldn't be able to really argue against them being selected as the game of the year, for example, my game of the year is Hades 2, personally, but Claire Obscure Expedition 33 is an absolutely phenomenal experience that I would not be sour about in any way if it won game of the year."
"I don't think Hades 2 will win game of the year at most of these awards because simply, it's a sequel and a lot of other games have proven that they have been incredible, well actually I don't know, saying that, a lot of games on here are sequels, so maybe it's not because it's a sequel, maybe it's just because a lot of games have created a lot more buzz and a lot more of a lasting impact, for example, like Claire Obscure or that Hollow Knight Silksong where it broke Steam and the Playstation storefront because everyone was able to play it at the same time and there was no early reviews or anything like that, so that's interesting."
"But yeah, basically, the voting is now open and what is your game of the year?I know this has been a bit of a short one, but I thought it would be interesting to not count that down, so let me know and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"