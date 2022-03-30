AD
Just Cause 5
Avalanche’s co-founder doesn’t expect Just Cause 5 to ever get released
Because few of the original team are now at the developer.
Published 2025-11-04 15:23
GR Misc
Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution Set (Quick Look) - A Set for Collectors and Players
on the 28th of October 2025 at 14:39
Luto Special Edition - Gamereactor Unboxing
on the 16th of October 2025 at 13:11
Xbox ROG Ally - The Gamereactor Unboxing
on the 15th of October 2025 at 14:00
The best way to get started in D&D in 2025 - Dungeons and Dragons: Heroes of the Borderlands Starter Set Unboxing
on the 30th of September 2025 at 10:05
Counter-Strike’s original creator shares his opinion on CS2
on the 12th of September 2025 at 14:54
Battlefield 6 - Visiting Los Angeles to see the upcoming shooter
on the 6th of August 2025 at 14:54
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Collector's Edition - Unboxing
on the 17th of July 2025 at 13:56
How did The Gang perfect Out of Sight’s second-person perspective?
on the 10th of May 2025 at 12:50
Akira will be back for the John Wick Caine spin-off
on the 10th of May 2025 at 10:04
Nintendo Switch 2 - Accessories Close-Up
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:10
Nintendo Switch 2 - Hardware Close-Up from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - What's In The Box from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Videos
Battlefield 6: Redsec - Livestream Replay
on the 4th of November 2025 at 18:06
GRTV News - Here are the nominees for the Ultimate Game of the Year
on the 4th of November 2025 at 16:25
GRTV News - Homeland Security promises to keep using game-inspired imagery
on the 4th of November 2025 at 08:02
GRTV News - Cyberpunk creator teases he "has ways" to ensure Keanu Reeves is involved in CD Projekt Red's sequel
on the 3rd of November 2025 at 15:54
Racing Dreams: Bootleg-Ferrari goes hard in Automobilista 2
on the 3rd of November 2025 at 13:41
GRTV News - Assassin's Creed Shadows sales information paints a concerning picture
on the 3rd of November 2025 at 08:07
Asus ROG Harpe II Ace (Quick Look) - Ultralight Gaming
on the 2nd of November 2025 at 18:02
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4 (Quick Look) - Goosebumps Guaranteed
on the 1st of November 2025 at 17:10
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 (Quick Look) - A Statement in Excellence
on the 1st of November 2025 at 09:32
Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg (Quick Look) - For Espresso Lovers
on the 31st of October 2025 at 16:29
Asus ProArt P16 H7606 (Quick Look) - Creativity Unrivalled
on the 31st of October 2025 at 14:53
Games To Look For - November 2025
on the 31st of October 2025 at 13:13
Movie Trailers
Godzilla Minus Zero - Reveal Teaser
on the 3rd of November 2025 at 07:57
Predator Wastelands - Trailer
on the 1st of November 2025 at 20:29
Scream 7 - Official Trailer
on the 30th of October 2025 at 15:00
Stranger Things 5 - Official Trailer
on the 30th of October 2025 at 13:35
Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2 - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
on the 30th of October 2025 at 07:58
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 30th of October 2025 at 07:57
Jake vs. Tank - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 30th of October 2025 at 07:57
The Crystal Cuckoo - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 30th of October 2025 at 07:57
Die My Love - Official Trailer
on the 29th of October 2025 at 15:06
Anemone - Official Trailer
on the 29th of October 2025 at 15:03
Fackham Hall - Official Trailer
on the 29th of October 2025 at 11:15
Little Disasters - Official Teaser and Date Announcement (Paramount+)
on the 28th of October 2025 at 07:45
Trailers
Warhammer Survivors - Reveal Trailer
on the 4th of November 2025 at 15:34
Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny - Nintendo Switch 2 Announcement
on the 4th of November 2025 at 10:21
Pillars of Eternity - Turn-Based Mode Beta Announcement Trailer
on the 4th of November 2025 at 09:27
Babymetal x Resident Evil 30th Anniversary
on the 4th of November 2025 at 00:49
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves - Street Fighter: Chun-Li (PS5 & PS4)
on the 3rd of November 2025 at 07:37
Truck Driver: The Dutch Connection - Launch Trailer
on the 3rd of November 2025 at 07:37
Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro Final Trailer (Netflix)
on the 3rd of November 2025 at 07:35
I Love LA - Weeks Ahead Trailer (HBO Max)
on the 3rd of November 2025 at 07:34
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection - Pre-order Trailer
on the 3rd of November 2025 at 07:32
Fortnite - The Simpsons 'Welcome to Springfield' (PS5 & PS4)
on the 3rd of November 2025 at 07:28
Frightfully Good Games, Releases & More - This Week on Xbox
on the 3rd of November 2025 at 07:27
Xbox - How to turn (almost) anything into an Xbox - Explained by an Ex-Boxer
on the 3rd of November 2025 at 07:19
Events
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
