"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about one of the more current world events, or world news events actually that's affecting the video game world. Namely that in the United States, the Homeland Security Department keep using video game imagery as inspiration for its posts that are unsavoury to say the least. The latest one is to do with Halo, they keep using Halo as inspiration where they depict the members of the US Presidency, Spartans as members of the UNSC and they depict anyone that are illegal immigrants as the Flood, which anyone who has played the Halo series or understands the Halo series knows that the Flood is kind of like the ultimate parasite in the entire universe that is going to kill us all. It's a very crude comparison point but essentially a lot of people are looking at this and finding it a little bit distasteful the fact that they're going out of their way to just essentially use other people's work as inspiration for their, what is effectively propaganda. And now they've come out and said they're not going to stop, so let's take a look. Homeland Security says they will keep using game imagery as inspiration for posts on social media, so recently Homeland Security has made waves by using Halo imagery where the parasitic entity called the Flood is linked to illegal immigrants in the States. So for some time now various branches of the US Presidential Administration have been using either AI services to generate quick memes or existing pop culture imagery to either signal the strength of sitting President Donald Trump to promote their ongoing fight against illegal immigrants. Recently however they opted not for AI generated artwork but instead used an image from Halo Combat Evolved comparing immigrants to the Flood, the parasitic species that represents the greatest existential threat to humanity in the Halo universe. Journalist Alyssa McCante has now received an official statement from the Department of Homeland Security confirming that this won't be the last time they draw inspiration from video games. And this quote is just everything that you could possibly attribute to the current presidency of the United States. So they say we will reach people where they are with content that can relate to and understand, whether that be Halo, Pokemon, Lord of the Rings or any other medium. DHS remains laser focused on bringing awareness to the flood of crime that criminal illegal aliens have inflicted on our country. We aren't slowing down. That said, without explicit permission it is technically illegal to use an established brand to promote a specific political agenda but Microsoft has yet to comment on the matter. So yes, those posts you keep seeing of Donald Trump in Master Chief armour wielding an energy sword won't be stopping anytime soon by the looks of things. It's unclear what will be next or if anyone ever will take any action against it. The Pokemon Company already has. When Ice was using Pokemon as inspiration for its post, the Pokemon Company took action and told them to stop doing it. Microsoft hasn't stopped or done the same sort of proceedings with the usage of Halo. But we'll have to see how this will transition as they say will continue to do so. So maybe Microsoft will eventually have to put their foot down and tell them to stop doing it because it's not exactly a good look on the Halo brand. And likewise if they then flick over to and use other brands as inspiration maybe we'll see how that will affect them. But yeah, it's interesting to say the least that they've actively come out and said we don't care we're going to keep doing it. And yeah, it basically just goes to show everything that about the all the all the stereotypes that people have about the current US presidency are basically reflected in the way they're approaching this situation right now. So yeah, as more comes out of this, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. But otherwise, the key thing to know is that they won't stop coming. So yes. But anyway, yeah, that's all the time I have. So I'll see you on the next year TV news tomorrow."