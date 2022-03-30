GRTV News - Assassin's Creed Shadows sales information paints a concerning picture

It seems like the chapter hasn't been a commercial titan.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we are going to be talking a little bit about Assassin's Creed because a new reporter started doing the rounds giving us a sort of an insight into how this game has been performing in a, you know, in a sales sense. We know that it was, I would describe it as better than average in regards to critical scores but the question is of course how many people are flocking to the game and buying copies because, well, critical consensus is only one part of the process, right, the other part is making lots of money from the game that costs lots of money to make in the process."
"And according to these reports, Assassin's Creed Shadows hasn't actually been a, let's say, a runaway success for Ubisoft, it's been actually one of the worst selling Assassin's Creed games in the franchise so far. So, a lot of things to pick apart here, so let's dive on in."
"So yes, Assassin's Creed Shadows is supposedly one of the worst selling games in the franchise according to data from Alinea Analytics. And yeah, there have been several reports during the year about how Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft's latest repeatedly delayed and extremely expensive Assassin game, has reached millions of players. But now that the actual sales figures have been made available and agencies such as Alinea has studied the whole thing more closely, a completely different picture is emerging and it's not a pretty one. Despite generally positive reviews praising the game's visual presentation, among other things, there are many indications that Assassin's Creed Shadows is actually a complete flop. Perhaps a bit strong of a term there, but anyway. Seven months after its launch, the game has sold an estimated total of only 4.3 million copies, 56% on PlayStation 5, 26% on Xbox Series and 18% on Steam. If correct, this would mean that Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the worst selling titles in the franchise, ignoring all the minor spinoffs such as Bloodlines Liberation and Chronicles, to mention a few. By comparison, Mirage has sold around 5 million copies to date, while Valhalla has sold a whopping 20 million copies. Digging even deeper, we can compare Shadows to Ghost of Yotei, a game that at least thematically is somewhat similar but also makes the picture look even bleaker. Alinea reports that, after seven months on the market, Assassin's Creed Shadows has sold less on PS5 than Ghost of Yotei did in under three weeks, showing that this samurai showdown is just about settled. A close look at the Japanese market, which at least on paper should be a popular market for Assassin's Creed Shadows, reveals that only 1.6% of all Assassin's Creed Shadows sales comes from there, a measly third of what Ghost of Yotei has managed in the same market. So does this mean that Assassin's Creed is in decline, or is it simply a case of Shadows being hit by an unfortunate combination of factors that has limited or hampered its success? What are your thoughts?Well, for one, there's a few different things. I think comparing it to Ghost of Yotei is strange because Ghost of Yotei is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, so saying that Assassin's Creed Shadows hasn't sold as well as Ghost of Yotei did when PlayStation has had like literally, well, one first-party exclusive this year, two major exclusives, if you count Death Stranding, which again isn't a first-party exclusive because it's made by Kojima Productions. I think that's a strange thing because I think PlayStation players have been desperate for an exclusive this year, and they got one, and it hasn't even actually sold as well as they hoped because it hasn't been performing as well as Ghost of Tsushima. So to compare it to Ghost of Yotei is a strange thing to me because, again, Assassin's Creed Shadows is not a PlayStation exclusive, so to say that it's not selling as well on PlayStation 5 is a little bit odd."
"The other thing to note is that, yeah, I wouldn't necessarily say it's one of the best-selling games of Assassin's Creed's franchise, and that's clear in the data, but at the same time, it is one of the best-selling games of the year. So you look at it that way when you've got a game like Monster Hunter Worlds that sold 8 million copies in three days, and then since then, since in the eight months that have followed or whatever, it's sold about 2 million copies. So are we then attributing Monster Hunter Worlds as being a bit of a flop because it has had no legs or very poor legs?Battlefield 6 came out of the gate, sold really well. We don't have any more information to share about that at the moment, so we don't know how it's continued to sell since then, but we know that Battlefield 6 has been one of those games that came out of the gate and sold, I think, about 6 million copies in a few days. Mario Kart World was another one that sold a lot of copies, mostly because of the fact that the Switch 2 owners had nothing else to really play at launch. So there's been a handful of games that have come out of the gates this year and sold millions of copies, but generally speaking, a game coming out and selling 5 million copies in its first year is still pretty good. When you compare it, and there's some franchises that we don't really report on the sales statistics because they don't share them because we just know they're going to be high, like Call of Duty will be in November, and also things like the EA Sports FC series. But the point is that any game that can sell millions of copies is generally quite a successful game. So the thing that Assassin's Creed showed us that you have to pay attention to now is how well it will continue to sell over the years, because Assassin's Creed Valhalla, for one, didn't sell 20 million copies in its first year and then didn't sell any more. It sold 20 million copies since it launched in 2020, I think it was. So you just have to look at it that way and say, can we regard Assassin's Creed Shadows as a flop right now? I think you have to come back to it in a year, two years' time and see how many sales it's on then, because if it gets up to, say, 10 million sold units by the time that it's celebrating its 18-month, two-year anniversary, then is it really a flop? Hard to tell, because it's a full-price game that people have to buy at full price, meaning if 10 million people bought it for $60, $70, you're still looking at a game that made Ubisoft buckets of cash. So we'll have to stay tuned for more information on that. I think it's a little bit early to regard a game as a flop like this, especially when I'm looking right now at the news piece in Sonic Frontiers recently sold its 5th millionth copy. Now it's a completely different ballpark of comparison points, but you're talking Assassin's Creed Shadows launched in late March and Sonic Frontiers launched years ago and they're selling similar amounts of copies right now. Difficult thing to do. So anyway, we'll come back to this in the future no doubt, but right now I think the key thing to note is that Assassin's Creed Shadows has not been selling in the same way that Ubisoft perhaps would have hoped, but I don't think it's quite in panic stations mode just yet. So we'll come back to it in the future either way. But anyway, that's all the time that I have, so I'll see you all in the next year TV news, tomorrow."