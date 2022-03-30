GRTV News - Microsoft notes shift to software, cloud gaming, and subscription services in latest financial report

Xbox hardware is down 29%. Is this the final nail in the coffin?
"There was a lot of stuff to talk about this morning actually, or going into this afternoon, that I thought would be interesting.Amazon cancelled another Lord of the Rings MMO, there was certain financials from Konami in it going into AI, Taylor Sheridan is going to be leading the Call of Duty movie, there's even rumours relating to Xbox about Halo 2 and 3 also getting remakes in the same style as Campaign Evolved, but I think the biggest hitter, the heaviest hitter, is again another disappointing turn for anyone who wants Xbox to sort of come back in any sort of console war that may or may not exist, that definitely doesn't exist anymore and hasn't really existed in about 10 years, but if we look at the financial figures that Microsoft's posted caught by Games Industry Pop Biz and reported here by Alberta, we see that while Microsoft itself is doing pretty well with 12% increases and 18% increases of revenue across the board, Xbox as a product is not nearly doing as well."
"We look at the drop in hardware and it's a quite staggering 29% people not buying Xboxes.But on the other hand, software gets 1% increase, which is actually better than forecasted, so it doesn't sound great, but as long as Microsoft I guess is a bit impressed by it, then you can say that's fine."
"Microsoft CFO Amy Hood had the following to say, and I quote, So, perhaps we will see the cloud going forward.It certainly seems to be more of an Xbox priority right now as its consoles and its hardware take a back seat, unless we're talking the ROG Ally and the ROG Ally X, which released recently, but even then, those things are sort of seen as almost accessories to an Xbox."
"Very expensive accessories, but compared to a home console, they are not the bread and butter of what we used to think of when we thought of Xbox.It again causes into question whether we'll see another Xbox generation arrive in a couple of years' time when Sony's expected to unveil the PlayStation 6."
"With the reveal, as I mentioned, of Halo Campaign Evolved and that coming to PlayStation 5, it does seem like Xbox doesn't really care anymore about getting people to play specifically on its consoles, and it probably hasn't done since Game Pass, when we really started to see Xbox quote-unquote exclusive games also just be available on PC all the time."
"So if you have a PC, you essentially do not need an Xbox full stop so long as that PC can run games, and if you look at the ROG Ally and think, well that's $1,000, and you look at the Xbox Series S slash X and think, well that's about $500, then really you could put those two figures together and get a pretty beastly PC for that amount of money."
"But yeah, I don't know, this is a bit unfortunate for Xbox.I think Microsoft is definitely keeping more of a closer eye on it after the Activision Blizzard buyout, and yet at the same time, software is improving, but hardware is definitely, definitely falling behind now."
"What do you think of this?Do you think it's over for Xbox hardware?Do you think they can pull it back in some way with perhaps the next generation that really blows us away?What could blow us away?Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you next week for some more GRCV news."
