GRTV News - Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 version

It will be launching in mid-January.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Animal Crossing New Horizon because I think a lot of people were surprised by Nintendo's announcement yesterday when they revealed that there's going to be a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game that's going to bring a few different upgrades, an upgrade that you can as well get if you already own the game for I think about £5 or something like that."
"It's coming in January, it's coming in mid-January and it's going to bring all these new things or improvements like 4K resolution on Switch 2, some new features to explore and well there's a few different things so we're going to talk about it so let's click on.So yes Animal Crossing New Horizons is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on 15th January along with the free 3.0 update for both versions."
"The native version for the new game console will take advantage of new social features like game chat and webcam and expand multiplayer to 12 simultaneous players and more.Nintendo has just announced via its Nintendo Today app that it will release the native version of Animal Crossing New Horizons for Nintendo Switch 2 on 15th January 2026."
"This new version will be released in physical format for €64.99 and will also be available as an upgrade for current players and Nintendo Switch 1 version for €4.99.As well as polishing up the graphics to 4K 60fps the new version of Nintendo's 2020 blockbuster will also take advantage of new Switch 2 features such as the ability to chat live with your friends as you all visit the same island together as well as using the webcam to see each other's faces as you play and you'll probably need to because now there will be more visitors at once."
"The maximum number of friends in a game increases from 8 players to 12 on Nintendo Switch 2.Also with the built-in microphone if you say the name of a village you want to locate you get an on-screen notification of where they are at the moment.Alongside this release Animal Crossing New Horizons update 3.0 will be released for all players on 15th January which includes new content such as a hotel on the coast of the island run by the captain's family and you'll need to lend a hand to decorate the interior of the hotel and get more visitors to your island."
"As a reward for helping them out you will receive hotel vouchers which you can redeem for exclusive items in the hotel's own shop.The storage space in the storage room has also been expanded and you can now hold up to 9,000 stored items including flowers, trees and shrubs."
"But most importantly most interestingly we now have twice as much space to literally create our dream home because Nintendo now includes a dream island that appears when you're in your dreams.In fact you can create up to 3 dream islands so you'll never stop building and enjoying the game."
"With all these improvements and the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 edition there's no doubt that Animal Crossing New Horizons is going to make a comeback in a big way.The downside perhaps is that this probably means a new installment of the series is a couple of years away."
"Check out everything that's coming for Animal Crossing New Horizons in the free update and Nintendo Switch 2 version in the extensive trailer below.And I'm not going to play it but if you want to watch it it's there because it's 12 minutes long and it's quite you know it is as Javier writes it's a very extensive trailer."
"So a few things from this.It's nice that we get a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game.I think these Nintendo Switch 2 versions can feel a little bit they can feel it they can they can sometimes feel a little bit disappointed when you hear the announcement of a Nintendo Switch 2 version of a game but I think that's because we've gone through an entire generation now where we've had these upgrades from not an entire generation but majority of a generation where we've had all these updates from you know an Xbox One or a PlayStation 4 game getting an Xbox Series or a PlayStation 5 version."
"It's to the point where it feels quite normal but Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 have not had that chance to go through that phase yet.So we're currently going through it so it doesn't I think when you get these announcements they don't land with the same enormity as as the as as what happened in the the the last one the other generation of consoles we say but yeah it's coming."
"I'm happy that it's it seems to be adding quite a lot of stuff and you know if you already own the game which the majority of people who have played or who are interested in Animal Crossing own this game already you'd be able to pick up this upgrade for a very reasonable price so that's that's all very exciting."
"The one other thing though that you have to read into this and say is that if if Animal Crossing New Horizons is now getting its Switch 2 upgrade it probably means that there isn't another Animal Crossing game on the immediate horizon you would have to assume that if they're giving this game a Nintendo Switch 2 version and all of this new content despite the fact that they we were under the impression that they were done with the game previously a couple of years ago I think it was if it's now getting an update 3.0 you have to look at it and say maybe that's a signifying factor that Animal Crossing the next game whatever they're going to call it is probably you know maybe 2027 at the very earliest so we'll have to stay tuned for more on that but there has been no rumors of notes about Animal Crossing getting a new game anytime soon and this to me combined with this announcement shows that we're probably a while away from a new Animal Crossing game so lots of stuff to be excited about but at the same time it's probably an idea to somewhat stretch this content out because it's unclear when we're going to get another Animal Crossing game that's actually brand new and different but yeah January 15th is when the update version 3.0 arrives and the Nintendo Switch 2 edition as well so you're gonna have to you have to wait a couple of months still before that arrives or nearly three months actually for that matter but when it does loads of new stuff for Animal Crossing and again go and check the trailer out in your local GameRantor region because it's full and it's absolutely rammed with interesting things to check out but otherwise that's all the time that I have so thank you all for joining me today I'll be back now Monday so hope you enjoy your Friday hope you enjoy your Halloween hope you enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all on the other side take care everyone"