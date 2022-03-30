GRTV News - Netflix shows off new official Stranger Things trailer

How will the story of Hawkins and all its inhabitants come to an end?
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology and entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from.More gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews for World of Warcraft, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today, we're talking the Stranger Things Season 5 big old trailer.I'm going to let it play in the background because basically this morning we had a bit of a hullabaloo because essentially Netflix leaked the trailer overnight and so we reported on it this morning that the trailer had leaked so you could have looked at this with a much lower resolution if you'd have liked."
"However there's not really much point in doing that I don't think because now we can just see it in full glory, 1080p, 4K, whatever you want to watch it in at Gamereactor wherever you get it from.And yeah, it's a pretty interesting trailer because it seems to show a lot of stuff that we'd kind of guessed about what we're going to be getting in Season 5."
"It seems that Hawkins is kind of up to quarantine after the events of Season 4 which saw the Upside Down kind of turn Hawkins upside down if you get high drift and Vecna obviously makes an appearance at the end of the trailer.But it seems like everyone's just gearing up to sort of, you know, go on a big fight I guess."
"I've realised actually now that this camera is way closer than it usually is.So I apologise for jumpscaring you with my face there.But yeah, 26th of November is when we'll be getting the first drop of Episodes 4 Season 5."
"Then I believe it's the mid-December where we'll be getting the next drop and then New Year's Day will be the finale or New Year's Eve at 12 o'clock midnight.I can't remember but there's some sort of thing happening at New Year's that Netflix wants you to do instead of partying with your friends which will be interesting but yeah, we'll see what happens to Steve, Nancy, Mike, Eleven, Dustin, the other guys, everyone else, Hopper, all in November."
"I'd imagine that we are going to see some death, I'd imagine that we're going to see some big old blasts of telekinetic energy as you're seeing right now on your screen before you.But yeah, it was interesting to see the trailer get leaked and quickly then brought down and we'll see how things go."
"I don't know exactly what's going to be happening with Stranger Things Season 5 in terms of the events but I can imagine that it's going to be drawing a lot of views in for Netflix despite the fact that it has been years since we saw Stranger Things Season 4 and it's been nearly a decade since the show first aired."
"You can be sure that people will still be tuning into Netflix to watch this in droves because whatever Netflix puts out, like if it's Stranger Things, like if it's Squid Game, even if the quality isn't up to reviewer standards, it can definitely still impress a wide audience.But yeah, as we see here, Vekna stepping up to Will."
"I realise I've just basically done like a classic YouTuber commentary over this.You can tell we're nearing the end of the week.No, there was some other stuff as well to talk about but I just thought we'd talk about Stranger Things because I think it's probably one of the biggest things on people's minds as we head into the end of the year."
"You know, it's a big TV event.Will you be watching?I'm not sure I will be but you let me know what you think of it and I'll see you tomorrow for Smell Chats TV News."
"Goodbye.Bye."