BMW iX 2025 - EV Hour

In the latest chapter of our electric vehicle series, we get behind the wheel of BMW's latest SUV model, which offers a 400+ mile range in an expressive chassis.
"Fun fact, I actually wrote an entirely different intro for this video for the brand new facelifted version of the BMW iX. And it was about my personal journey. The original iX review that we did was the first one that I ever cut myself, that I filmed myself, that I did wholeheartedly by myself. It means a lot to me. But another thing struck me while I was testing this particular new model. And that is, if you think about it, for me personally, BMW is the most consistent and well, just well thought out and executed EV manufacturer currently on the market. The i5 Touring is still, in my mind, the best car on the market today. I haven't driven the i4, but it's supposed to be great. The i7 is just a whole new chapter in luxury."
"And then you have this. This used to not be as pretty. Now I think it is. This used to be worse on range. Now it isn't. So this is shaping up to be just one more expensive, but wholeheartedly special BMW. So, uh, how about we take it for a drive? Welcome back to EV hour. It's going to be a little bit different this time because you might recognize these clothes. I just wore them in the intro clip, but that's because I basically started out there, got in here immediately because there's so much to say and show you about the new BMW iX. And a lot of this stuff isn't actually new. The interior concept is pretty much identical to the old model, but it is just, it has warmed its way into my heart."
"Even the small gaudy details are now just so tasteful. I think this is fantastic. Now let me show you what I'm on about. First and foremost, these seats are obviously cladded in the M sport, uh, racing stripes, but they look fantastic. This like suede, uh, like finish on the dash is fantastic as well. I love the look of it. There was just enough space for the passenger without it feeling too big. Um, this a little sort of command central down here is obviously flanked by this crystal control unit here, which controls every part of the software. Even if you use something like Android auto that I am currently now, it gives you quick access to parking camera home, uh, various bits and bobs on the phone, as well as this little nice gear switcher here. I personally don't really like the cup holders being way down there, but that is, well, maybe the one gripe I have with the entire interior. This wraparound dual screen is also quite fantastic. And this new interior or the screen right in front of the driver now responds pretty directly to both Android auto and apple carplay. It is all pretty amazing. I will say sure. I think that the overall look of this, um, of the software here is a little bit outdated."
"I mean, look at those copper accents. They're really don't like those, but your phone is so well integrated that right there is Google maps running on my phone. So I think that BMW truly has struck a fantastic balance, a court here, which truly works for those who wants their car software to sing and those that want their phones to be the centerpiece of what they do in the car. And it's just, this is something that is going to be inherently subjective. It's just such a nice place to be man. And one final note, one of the things that I was completely floored by, I've never mentioned this in an EV hour video is these speakers. They are Harman Kardon's and I don't really have a particular relationship with Harman Kardon. You can't really see the speaker units all around. They're sort of hidden, but this speaker concept here is like, it's the best sound that I've ever heard in a car."
"So there you have it, a pretty amazing interior profile.All right. So what's the figures here up to 701 kilometers of range on this bad boy and it charges at 195 kilowatts too. It'll get from zero to 104.6 seconds and has 544 horsepower in this particular X drive 60 fully charged spec. This particular model is also equipped with the M sport pack, bigger 22 inch rims. Many things besides it's an expensive car, but it's all good here measured on key parameters. I got to say, I'm on record several times saying that the BMW i5 touring is the best EV to drive on the market today. And I stand by that even after having driven this, the facelifted IX. Now I will say that the overall driving experience is in most cases, pretty unparalleled for BMW. They really are amongst the best and that is across well, if not most than all of their current models in the lineup, it's just that good. It really is. But this is more tuned to be sort of a calm cruiser than an aggressive sporty thing. Even though we have the M sport stripes on the seats and you know, you've paid a whole lot of extra for the M sport pack. This is calm collected refined well in some cases quiet if you want it to be and breezy. I would say it has nice throttle response. It has nice light airy steering, but you definitely feel that this is a big heavy car that makes it comfortable and steady on the road. Again, I prefer the fun that the i5 touring brings. And because it's a station car or an estate, well, you still get the benefit of a big boot. But if what you really want is an SUV, well, then this is all just pretty good, man. So that was the interior. But here is the exterior."
"And look in this particular blue ish color with the M sport rims there, the refined grill and new headlights. It looks absolutely gorgeous. You have to say I really enjoy the look of it. Some people find it to be too long here at the front and then almost hatchbacking in the back. I don't agree. I think this is a very, very refined piece of design. And I think that when it is in a setting like this, Danish forest, it really does stand out as being luxurious, refined, confident. I love the lines. And I bet you that when you look at this, you think that's desirable. That's attractive. I want that. That's what I'm thinking at the very least. So all thumbs up."
"The iX remains a super consistent package, and that comes into clearer view with this facelift, which particularly picks up on range, which has been a shortcoming for the brand.But that's just not the case here anymore. So alongside the other big, bulky, expensive EV SUVs, the iX has earned its spot. I'd still go for the touring, and I guess I will remain steadfast in that regard, though. But you're shopping for an SUV specifically, please consider the iX. It's just that good."