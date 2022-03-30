GRTV News - Resident Evil 2 continues to sell well with Biohazard in close pursuit

All while Monster Hunter Wilds has stalled.
Resident Evil 2 remake continues to be the best selling Resident Evil game of recent memory for Capcom, even if some of the other more recent ones as well are also selling incredibly well.
"So yes, Resident Evil 2 remake, top 16 million sold copies with Biohazard closely following suit, the latest Capcom sales data gives us a glimpse into how Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry and Street Fighter are performing.So yes, the latest financial report from Capcom has been released and in the information the Japanese publisher has shared updates on how many of its latest and biggest games are performing in a sales manner."
"In total, 10 games are presented, 5 of which are Resident Evil projects, 2 of which are Monster Hunters, 2 Devil May Cries and Street Fighter 6 as well.While you can see the official sales information below, the key points to note is that Resident Evil 2 remains the best selling recent Resident Evil game with 16.3 million sold units, which is around half a million ahead of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard."
"Likewise, despite shipping 8 million copies in 3 days, Monster Hunter Wilds has seriously plateaued and now sits at 10.7 million units, which is around 7 million behind Monster Hunter Rise.Also, the Netflix anime series must have had an impact on interest in Devil May Cry as the game has supposedly shipped over 2 million units this fiscal year."
"Capcom sales information with games arranged by highest to lowest lifetime sales.So yes, at the top, Monster Hunter Rise.The Monster Hunter series continues to be an absolute behemoth, which is why Monster Hunter Wilds is surprising to think that it sold 8 million copies in 3 days and since then, in the, at this point, like 6 months, 6 full months that have followed it sold 2.7 million units."
"Strange.Very strange.But anyway, yeah, Monster Hunter Rise at the top with nearly 18 million actually, it's getting close to that."
"Resident Evil 2, 16.3, Resident Evil Biohazard, nearly at 16 million.Village is nearly at 13 million, Resident Evil 4 has just gone over 11.1.Devil May Cry 5, this is the one that sold 2 million units, it's actually the best selling game for Capcom in the, I think in the latest quarter or something like that, or maybe this fiscal year, because Monster Hunter Wilds launched in the last fiscal year."
"But yeah, Devil May Cry 5 has sold 2 million copies this fiscal year, which is really impressive considering that game is getting quite old at this point.It has got different editions out of course, but the point is it's still by definition quite an old game at this point, not old, but you know, it's getting old."
"Then Monster Hunter Wilds again, 10.75 million, Resident Evil 3 at 10.6, Resident Evil 3 always struggles to keep up with the rest, which I think is somewhat, somewhat makes sense.I don't think it's as strong as the rest, but I don't think it's like a bad game at all."
"Street Fighter 6, some, maybe you can read into that and take, take away that maybe fighting games aren't as popular as they used to be because, you know, Street Fighter 6 is a very good game.It's had plenty of great support and it's still only at, well it's not even close to getting to 6 million really yet."
"And then Devil May Cry HD Collection, which is nearly going to crack 3 million, which this is the interesting thing about Devil May Cry, right, is you've got a HD collection which collaborates, you know, brings together a bunch of different recent games and you've got Devil May Cry 5 and Devil May Cry 5 has shipped like another 2 million units since like April and Devil May Cry HD Collection."
"I think, I think there was about, I don't know, a few hundred thousand or something like that.It wasn't that many, but yeah, interesting nonetheless.So yeah, Capcom's games continue to sell well, it continues to do really well in the games business, Capcom."
"I think that they've really figured things out by just saying we have a few core franchises that we'd really like to focus on and we'll occasionally offer things beyond that as well.I think that next year's probably going to be a big one for Capcom as well because Resident Evil always sells well for them and they've got Requiem coming out next year which is going to sell bucket loads as well."
Resident Evil always sells well for them and they've got Requiem coming out next year which is going to sell bucket loads as well.