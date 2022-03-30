GRTV News - Don't Nod teams up with Netflix for narrative game based on big IP

What could the major IP be that these two are working together on?
"For more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado though today, we're talking an interesting new project, an interesting new collaboration between French based studio Dontnod and Netflix. So Dontnod is the developer behind games like Life is Strange, behind Remember Me, behind a lot of other different titles, most of which I would say, especially in recent years, especially within the last decade or so since the success of Life is Strange, have been around this narrative focus and they're making another narrative focused game with Netflix based around a quote-unquote major IP. So we don't know what this major IP is, but we do have from a financial report from Dontnod itself that this is going to be seen as a new milestone and it confirms Dontnod's position as a specialist in storytelling for major IPs and its ambition to explore new formats including cloud gaming. So it's with Netflix so it might end up on, it probably will end up on Netflix because Netflix is looking to get more and more into games, we've been saying that for years, but Netflix has been getting more and more into games, you can play a lot of games through Netflix now if you have a subscription. Most people don't do that because they still see Netflix as a primarily streaming platform because at the end of the day that's what it is. But in any case, Netflix is still trying to change this perception, it still wants to be seen as a gaming sort of pioneer I guess you could say, because it has a lot of IPs to work with, which means that when we look at what major IP Dontnod could be working on, well there's quite a few to pick from."
"Things like Stranger Things, Squid Game, they're really really popular, but we don't know how far along this project is in development, it has just been announced, meaning it could be right at the beginning, right at the concept phase, or it could be somewhere a bit further along and maybe the idea has been reached with a specific IP in mind. I mean of course it has been reached with a specific IP in mind, Netflix hasn't just said to Dontnod would you like to make a game for us, and Dontnod has said yeah sure we'll do whatever."
"You know, that's not how these things work, but they're keeping that major IP hidden from us for now. Again, Stranger Things, a Squid Game game could work, those sorts of things are probably likely if you want to look at stuff like that, but there's also a lot of other options as well. Black Mirror is a major Netflix show that is pretty closely tied to games and it could be interesting to see what Dontnod does with that, but if you want to look at sort of IPs that I guess have the direct connection to narrative experiences and are probably some of Netflix's biggest, then you can just sort of look at what are the big Netflix shows of all time, which is quite interesting, especially because this is going to be for a major IP. I don't know if we've ever seen Dontnod really really go with a crossover project before, I can't think of one personally, but if you can let me know and let me know what you think this major IP that it's going to be making with Netflix is going to be, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."