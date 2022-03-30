Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

Mars Attacks! was originally a stop-motion film

A bunch of puppets were created before it changed to a CG film.

GR Misc

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

More

Trailers

Aphelion - Hide to Survive Trailer

Aphelion - Hide to Survive Trailer
Loulan: The Cursed Sand - Announcement Trailer (PS5)

Loulan: The Cursed Sand - Announcement Trailer (PS5)
ARC Raiders - Launch Trailer (PS5)

ARC Raiders - Launch Trailer (PS5)
Infinity Nikki - Ver. 1.11 Encore Season is Now Live (PS5)

Infinity Nikki - Ver. 1.11 Encore Season is Now Live (PS5)
Bluey: The Videogame - Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

Bluey: The Videogame - Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
Two Point Museum: Zooseum - Teaser Trailer

Two Point Museum: Zooseum - Teaser Trailer
Two Point Museum: Zooseum - Bite-Sized Trailer

Two Point Museum: Zooseum - Bite-Sized Trailer
Two Point Museum - Nintendo Switch 2 Trailer

Two Point Museum - Nintendo Switch 2 Trailer
Retrace the Light - Release Date Trailer

Retrace the Light - Release Date Trailer
Starfinder: Afterlight - Companion Reveal 3: Preach (Neil Newbon)

Starfinder: Afterlight - Companion Reveal 3: Preach (Neil Newbon)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - The Replacer 'Launch Trailer'

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - The Replacer 'Launch Trailer'
Dora Rainforest Rescue - Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

Dora Rainforest Rescue - Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
More

Events

More