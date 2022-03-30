GRTV News - Netflix confirms One Piece Season 2 releases on the 10th of March, 2026

We're ready to set sail again next spring.
"Without further ado though, today we're talking about One Piece Season 2 and it finally has its release date, it is coming out on the 10th of March 2026.Now we knew that One Piece Season 2 was coming out in 2026, the first season of Netflix's live action version of the beloved manga and anime came out in August 2023, it was pretty well reviewed, a lot of people seemed to like it, it condensed the manga and the anime quite well into 8 episodes covering the East Blue Arc all the way up until Arlong Park and it seemed like Netflix had really gone all out in recreating a lot of the sets and giving the characters an authentic anime feel despite live action anime never really seeming to work a lot of the time."
"Now Season 2 is going to be covering a lot of content, there's a lot of stuff that it's going to get through, it's going to introduce Tony Tony Chopper, it's going to introduce the Kingdom of Drum as we see here, it's going to introduce Laboon and Crocus and Baroque Works and all of the stuff that comes on with that as our journey goes into the Grand Line which is sort of the main part of One Piece in that way I guess."
"We'll have to see how Netflix's adaptation holds up with that but at least we won't have to wait until the second half of next year to do so, it might sound like a while away but March 2026 is only about 4 months away now so, especially the 10th of March, so just a bit more than 4 months, about 4 months and a week as we are heading into November at the end of this week."
"So yeah, it's not too far away, as I say the concern is maybe will they be able to squeeze all the content in, we did an interview with Sanji himself, Taz Skyler, about all the things to look forward to in Season 2 so if you want you can check that out on the news post that I've got here."
"We also got a nod to One Piece's anime and how that's going to be changing and it's production will only be giving out 26 episodes per year now from 2026 onwards, so back in the day One Piece used to release pretty much an episode every week I believe, which was a lot when you think about that it's been running for nearly 30 years I think the One Piece anime, if not longer and so, well, no, sorry, a bit less than 30 years I think, about 20-25 odd years."
"By the way, 26 episodes a year, that's one every two weeks and it will hopefully allow it to keep pace with the manga without plodding itself and slowing itself down to such a crawl where it gets the criticism that it used to get because in recent years the animation quality of One Piece has been pretty strong and so people have been enjoying that."
"So I guess kind of like good and bad news in a way for a lot of people because people have been waiting 3 years for this Netflix adaptation so if they ever want to get to something like the Marineford arc or later on even than that, Netflix might have to pick up the pace or make more episodes with each season and for the anime as the manga allegedly is coming to a close within the next few years, the anime will also be sort of slowing itself down but probably making that quality a bit better."
"So some fans will likely enjoy this news, some fans will probably be a bit, you know, disappointed.Let me know what you think and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRPG news."