GRTV News - Amazon to layoff 30,000 employees in massive round of layoffs

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Amazon because over the evening a big announcement was made in regards to the future of the company."
"Basically whenever we hear about layoffs in the games industry it's typically tens of people are being let go at a time, sometimes there's bigger numbers than that but typically it's around tens of people that are losing their jobs.It always hurts when you read those news and you see these developments happening."
"Now Amazon is a significantly bigger company than anything in the video game sector and now they're going through a cost cutting measure where they're laying off 10% of their global workforce.Now 10% of the global workforce of Amazon is a jaw dropping number as 30,000 people are set to lose their jobs across Amazon across the globe."
"So it's going to have an impact and we'll talk about that impact now.So yes report Amazon is about to cut 30,000 jobs including staff working with video games.This could be their largest layoff yet after cutting 27,000 corporate employees roughly three years ago."
"So did you think we were done with job cuts in the gaming industry?Forget it.Now Bloomberg reports that it may be time for one of the worst rounds yet.This time it's the giant Amazon that is reportedly planning for up to 30,000 layoffs."
"According to the report the cuts will affect several key departments including logistics, payments, video games and the cloud computing unit.We don't know how many of Amazon's employees working with games will be affected but they have fairly extensive in-house development and have released New World among other titles."
"Amazon also has its own cloud gaming service Luna.In total the company has 350,000 employees but we also include other forms of employment.That's a total of 1.5 million people currently work for Amazon.So Amazon has had a challenging time I would describe it in the video game business."
"New World has started off very strong I don't think it's quite maintained that level of interest since then and then if you look at Amazon's other ventures Luna has been so-so Prime Gaming has been nice but I wouldn't describe it as a profit generating initiative you got lots of different smaller developers that it either owns or it actively funds through publishing like GlowMade and the point is you have to treat Amazon because of its sheer scale and enormity very similar to Microsoft so when you see Microsoft has you know when you read Microsoft's financial reports and it always says that Xbox is in the green and it's making money but it's only making like 2% profit or something like that for Microsoft standards that's not good enough and it's the same with with Amazon here you'd have to assume that the games division is probably just simply treading water otherwise it wouldn't be on the chopping block."
We don't know how well this is going to be affected because we don't have official numbers or anything like that but we just know that there's out of these 30,000 layoffs some of it will come from the video games department that Amazon owns so we'll have to stay tuned for more about that but again it puts everything into perspective when Amazon says yeah we're going to cut 10% of our jobs and you know 30,000 people are set to be laid off it's a big number and it means that over the past what two three years or something like that about 57,000 people have been laid off from Amazon which is you know an astronomical number and it has been there has been a bit of a wave of layoffs ever as of recent paramount has laid people off Intel has laid people off lots of different layoffs across the board I think we're still feeling the effects of the pandemic and the growth that many companies went through during that phase and now how having to sort of reconsolidate their efforts but again as we hear more about this we're sure to keep you posted updated but I would be surprised if there wasn't quite a severe impact in the video games department over at Amazon so we'll stay tuned for more