GRTV News - Warner Bros. wants A Minecraft Movie to sweep the Oscars

Could this be the biggest upset in Oscars history?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you're seeing and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from.For more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado though we're talking the next Oscar sweep which is going to be a Minecraft movie."
"Of course I'm being sarcastic but at least Warner Bros doesn't appear to be sarcastic in saying that the Minecraft movie might win an Oscar because they're pushing for it in a lot of categories.So Warner Bros has had a pretty standout year when it comes to movie releases, they launched the DCU to some pretty good success with Superman ending around, I think it was about half a billion dollars at the box office which I suppose in today's world where we get over a billion dollars quite a lot of the time, that might not sound like much but it was still profitable for Warner Bros, they were still very pleased with that, they were very pleased with a Minecraft movie earning a lot of money at the box office, they were pleased with Sinners earning a lot of money at the box office, they were pleased with Weapons earning a good amount of money at the box office, something like One Battle After Another doesn't seem to have earned as much money for Warner Bros but in terms of critical reviews as well they are getting a lot of good traction there with all of the things that they've released and even things that don't say do well at the critical sphere like a Minecraft movie seem to do very well at the box office and things that do well in the critical sphere like, or don't do well at the box office seem to do well in the critical sphere like One Battle After Another."
"However, Warner Bros is now putting on its website a for your consideration page for the Minecraft movie or a Minecraft movie which has some wild, wild pushes for people to win Oscars here and weirdly it seems that Warner Bros could be competing against itself if these go through so things like Jared Hess for Best Director for a Minecraft movie, Jack Black who plays Steve as Best Actor, these are just a couple of the things but it seems like Warner Bros is pushing for this film to be considered in all possible categories."
"So usually when you see something like a blockbuster, like a Minecraft movie go to the Oscars it's probably because of something like audio design or SFX or visual effects or things like that that really make that type of film pop.Transformers for example always used to sort of get nominated or usually got nominated in some sort of sound category or some sort of visual effects category, you know, things like that really."
"Marvel movies have been nominated for Oscars, I mean Black Panther and Black Panther Wakanda Forever were pretty, were pretty known amongst the Oscar community I think and Black Panther was even seen up there with the Best Picture nominees in the shortlist of the 2018 or 2019 I should say Oscars."
"And so it's not unknown for a film that has maybe got a bit more of a wider appeal to go up for the Oscars but I don't think a Minecraft movie is going to be sweeping them any time soon no matter how much Warner Bros might want that to happen.We could see it win a couple of awards as I said maybe in those categories that we've seen win for blockbusters in the past but do you think that a Minecraft movie should sweep the Oscars?If not, why not?Let me know and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"