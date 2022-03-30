GRTV News - Halo: Campaign Evolved will bring Master Chief to PS5 in 2026

The Unreal Engine remake was announced at the Halo World Championships.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about what was obviously probably the biggest news development of the end of last week and the weekend or whatever. The Halo World Championships happened, Halo Studios appeared as part of a keynote thing and they showed off the future of Halo. The future is quite immediate, in 2026 we're going to be getting a new game that's not really, well it is a new game, it's a remake of a very popular original game, but it's not a remake of the full game. It's Halo Combat Evolved that has been getting the remake treatment that we've been known is in development for a long time, except it's not the full game, so again it's just a campaign that's getting the remake treatment this time. It's a project called Halo Campaign Evolved. So anyway, let's dive on in and take a look. So yes, Halo Combat Evolved Remake confirmed to launch in 2026, it's coming to PS5, PC and Xbox Series with new story missions but no multiplayer. So yes, rumours about a remaster or remake of Halo Combat Evolved had already started making the rounds when Xbox boss Phil Spencer ended this year's Xbox Games Showcase by telling us to expect the return of a classic that's been with us since the beginning in 2026. Top that with Halo Studios confirming they would reveal more about the future of Halo games at the Halo World Championship and it's understandable fans have been excited. So now it's time to see what we've been waiting for. Halo Studios has confirmed that the Halo Remake is called Halo Campaign Evolved and will launch simultaneously on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series in 2026. If the title didn't make it clear, this remake won't include the multiplayer but there are plenty of exciting and great news to compensate for that. The gameplay and cinematics have been completely redone with new Unreal Engine 5 graphics, better animations, remastered music and re-recorded voice lines. These things can all be enjoyed together with up to three friends and co-op on all platforms. It even supports cross-progression and gameplay has been tweaked to match newer games in the series. The latter includes being able to sprint, hijack and destroy vehicles, pick up all kinds of weapons and some small changes to some levels. The press release mentions the library to make them all enjoyable. Speaking of levels, the remake will also include three completely new missions set before the original game starts. That means more story with new friends and enemies and new environments. We'll learn more about all of these things closer to launch. Sounds good? I've always said it's better to see something in action and Halo Studios agrees they've given us a 13-minute playthrough of the newest version of the Silent Cartographer that you can watch below along with the reveal trailer and roundtable discussion diving deeper into the improvements and changes that await in Halo Campaign Evolved sometime next year. Now I'm not gonna show the video but if you want to go check out this big video it's all in here. If you've played Halo Combat Evolved it'll all be familiar even if it does look you know a little bit different with a glossy new paint of coat. So yes, Halo Campaign Evolved has been announced. I..."
"Maybe, maybe it's a bit unfair but I'm a little bit disappointed by this announcement not because of what it is but because when they say the future of Halo I think of you know what's next for Halo whereas the Campaign Evolved thing is exciting and I'm interested in it don't get me wrong but it is it does also feel like a return to the past a little bit. Remakes just don't quite get my juices flowing in the way that other projects do. That might be something to do with me but when they say the future of Halo I'm expecting the future not necessarily a remake of them don't get me wrong an excellent game. So I do wonder what will be next for Halo after this whether they'll continue to go down this route of bringing remade Halo games to what mainly PlayStation or whether you know we will see a new Halo title in the imminent future or maybe I don't know maybe they're content with Master Chief Collection what it's doing and they're content with Halo Infinite what that's doing unclear but either way Campaign Evolved has been announced and the key thing to know is again it's coming to PC, Xbox Series X and S and even PS5 in 2026 meaning this is as they say all four major pillars of Xbox have now fallen and all four major pillars of Xbox have now well either got PS5 or PlayStation versions or will be getting PlayStation versions so the era of exclusivity for Xbox is pretty much well and truly over now but again if you know more about this be sure to keep posting updates and otherwise that's all the time I have so I'll see you on the next GRTV News tomorrow."