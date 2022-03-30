dbrand iPhone 17 Accessories (Quick Look) - Show Your Style

We take a look at a few different case options for the iPhone 17 line-up of devices, all from dbrand.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.I know we have taken a look at some of these things before.It is obviously most of a full product lineup launch from dbrand, but I would be failed to miss one of the marquee tech launches of the year, which is obviously when new iPhones come out."
"And to just show you what they are offering if you are looking for protection for your new iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and even 17 Air, because they have a bunch of different things for you to choose from, and they also have launched a brand new case, which I am very pleased to be able to show you."
"And let us just start with that.This is the new Tank case.It is essentially dbrand's rugged version of what they offer.And it is a full dbrand experience in a number of different ways."
"And one of the ways in which you can tell is that there is just a lot of attention to detail, which is mostly something that you can see in the amount of sort of little messages and little hidden things that are put, that are edged into this hard shell case.You have the little Freemason pyramid there."
"There are Morse code.There seem to be something written in Braille.Now I actually do not know what these messages mean, but most of the time it is something fun, self-referential, something sarcastic."
"dbrand is very good at not taking themselves too seriously, and that makes its way into their final products as well.Now obviously it is not just all for shits and giggles.There is a lot of utility here, a lot of function."
"Now you can obviously tell from this cutout here that this is for the iPhone Air, which is also why it is so thin.It doesn't make the phone all that thicker, which is insane in and of itself.So you can probably tell that this circular pattern right here is for the MagSafe magnets."
"It is the strongest MagSafe connection that dbrand say that they've ever built, and they've made some pretty strong MagSafe connectors in the past.So I would urge them to take them on their word.It is, as I said, filled with these details here, which is lovely, and it also still fits the battery pack that Apple themselves sell when you get this in sent from dbrand, which is great."
"That is exactly what you want.So Apple's own built-in power pack for the iPhone Air.It will support that, so that's good.As dbrand themselves say, this tank case is riddled with ridges, grooves, and valleys."
"Now what that essentially means is that there's just a whole lot of different textures to lock in your fingers.Every time something is textured, it is better for grip, for gripping, for holding onto, for it not slipping accidentally out of your hands."
"And if you want this mad, absolutely excessive blend of utility and aesthetics, the tank case is, I would say, in a case of its own, pun intended.Obviously there is the whole host of different things that you've probably already seen.Here is the Ghost Case 2.0 built in a new plastic, which will not yellow."
"dbrand promises this, that they'll be one of the only ones that don't.So obviously you have strong magnetic things right there, or strong magnetic connection right there.With these ridged edges all around, I think it's an absolutely gorgeous way of both having a brand new case, but also to be able to showcase a skin that you might want to have on your back or your phone regardless, because obviously dbrand still sells a lot of vinyl skins."
"These can be put inside their grip cases, which obviously is a case where they have made it so there is a little raised lip on the back, meaning that it should be as easy of mounting a vinyl skin as it would be on the back of your phone in general if you just wanted it to just be a skin."
"So those are still available throughout the entire range, and the skins, they were so kind as to send over real leather ones, which I always enjoy.I do think that it completes the book analogy.It gives it such a warm, tactile feel that has been lost for years and years and years."
"Some phones choose to have faux leather backs now, which I think is such a lovely alternative to this frosted glass, aluminum, titanium hellscape that we're living in right now.This is so much nicer for your fingers, and obviously because it's real leather, it will scar, it will take stains, it will weather in a way that makes your phone back unique."
"And these are obviously also just supported on the cases that dbrand themselves sell if you also want that increased protection, which is absolutely lovely.Again, we love every time these guys send something over because it is that unique blend, I think, of profound aesthetics choice for the consumer and also just really good, solidly produced protection for your phone."
"So stay tuned for more dbrand.See you on the next one."