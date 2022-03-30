8BitDo SN30 Pro (Quick Look) - Inspired by the Classics

This Bluetooth controller is inspired by the SNES, but features modern upgrades like Hall Effect joysticks.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look. Not too long ago we took a look at our first 8-bit do product here on the channel and that was great but I'm actually more interested in this. This is the SN30 Pro and it's well you can already see what they're going for here."
"It is a double-edged sword I would say because for one it's obviously nostalgia bait.This is an NES controller through and through, at least it's made to look like one, meaning that if you're nostalgic in general and you hearken back to those days well then this will give you all of that lovely warm feeling that being taken back to your childhood can give you and that is what 8-bit do in general does with a lot of their stuff. It is hearkening back to a different era where so you remember your own old gaming days but it serves another function as well because if you notice this next to like a DualSense controller or a Switch Pro controller or an Xbox controller it is markedly smaller and in one way that I've actually seen this come into use it is with children because this particular way of holding a controller is very comfortable."
"It is also very comfortable for smaller hands. Now there is a big caveat here but that is not the actual specs of the thing. These are Hall-Effect, it has Bluetooth plus 2.4 gigahertz, it weighs just 114 grams and well it will cost you I found one for like 25 bucks. That is not a lot and that means that sure this is smaller but it has like shoulder buttons, triggers, which even has a little bit of play even though that they aren't travel-based per se. It is a firm click but there is a bit of travel hours which is great. Again Hall-Effects are lovely, you have access to the very same number of features that you would on like their Ultimate line."
"Now the problem is that this as I said is markedly smaller than an Xbox controller or a PlayStation controller but it is not compatible with any of those consoles. It is compatible with PCs, Android, iOS and macOS to an extent, tvOS as well and then the Switch. The Switch of course being the only platform that already in and of itself kind of offers a small controller because you would hand one joy-con to your kid or you would have them like they could sit in one in each hand."
"It is the one platform that does not need a small controller yet it does not support the two platforms that really do because if you google small controllers or like kid-friendly controllers for a PlayStation or a an Xbox you're pretty much going to come up short so that's a really a shame because it really it would really fit on those platforms. I'm sure they have to play pay a lot of platform fees to get it there but still it is really cool it's really cheap so it's really easy to recommend if you're looking at this and thinking that looks nice you're probably going to be happy about it. See you on the next one."