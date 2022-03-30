Logitech Folio iPad Cover (Quick Look) - Unparalleled Versatility

We take a look at new case options for the iPad from Logitech, all from the Folio line of accessories.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quickbook.Logitech and indeed many others have tried for years to create the perfect accompaniment to an iPad."
"Because as iPads have gone on, and particularly received new software updates as the years have gone by, they've gone closer and closer to a device that you can actually use for pretty serious work.But it's always come down to, well, what do you use?How do you get a proper keyboard on there?How do you get the mouse on there?Well, that is the trouble."
"The closest thing that we've gotten is Apple's own Magic Keyboard.But as you've probably seen, because it's all in one thing, it's incredibly nice, but it's also cramped.So how do you combat that?Well, again, as I said, Logitech has tried several different sort of concepts in the years prior, but have come up with the Folio iPad Cover, and this is what it looks like."
"First and foremost, it weighs not too much, but that's because there is no actual pass-through here.There's no batteries or anything like that.We'll get to that."
"But it is cladded in this really nice rubber-touch material, which does seem like it'll be able to take abuse and wear over hours and hours of use.What you then do is that you open it up.There is no hinge mechanism here, per se, but what you can do is that you can sort of tilt it around and use it as you want, so nothing new here, right?Well, the new thing is this."
"You remove this, and you have a completely detachable keyboard.This creates a whole host of different good things, because this, in general, is like a really nice piece of protective fabric.Again, you could just rock it like this and have it fully, fully protected at all times, which is great."
"So, the point would then be, well, if you have it and you want it supported, you then have a detachable keyboard like this.This is lighter than air, but even though it's lighter than air, it's fully functional, meaning there's three different Bluetooth pairing modes all in one."
"It has its own separate battery, and they fitted a small battery in there, meaning that it could last you hours upon hours upon hours upon hours.Really cool stuff.So, you essentially have this small workstation here, which is absolutely mind-boggling."
"Of course, what you're sacrificing is, as I said, passthrough, and there's no mousepad here, meaning that you have this package, and then you would have a small travel mouse.But once you do that, this can be as far away as you want it to be, and at the same time, using these profiles, you can hot-swap between this and an iPhone, or this or a computer."
"This can work in a several-screen studio setup on the go using the iPad, and I think that's really cool.Furthermore, the Magic Keyboard, as far as I could tell, is about 50% more than this.This isn't cheap by any measure, but it is cheaper than a lot of those alternatives."
"The one thing I would say is that, sure, you can do this and just have it like this, then it'll be a regular, sort of fully-flipped cover.At the same time, there is a grace to the way a Magic Keyboard should've attached, detached, that kind of stuff, and it misses that."
"And it would've been great to find a way for a small mouse to be here, so you really had it fully-fledged.But in terms of build quality, magnets, all that stuff, it's good.So, read our full review for our entire impressions, and I'll see you guys on the next video."
"See ya!"