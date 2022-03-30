Cuisinart Freeze Wand (Quick Look) - Fabulous Frozen Treats

This gadget is able to create tasty frozen treats with minimal hassle.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Not too long ago, we had the Ninja Creamy Deluxe here on the table.And there's a good reason why, because that particular device has gone viral over the past months, years, where a lot of people, particularly the Americans, have found it to be a very nice way of making effortless, delicious ice cream or milkshakes or sorbets or whatever the case might be, with a device that does not require a large cooling motor to be a part of it, does not require hours upon hours of churning, but if you simply have the freezer space to make the elements in before you do it, then it's a very easy churn blend and then you have the ice cream kind of element that you want."
"But the Creamy Deluxe is made to be stationary, meaning that it has its own spot on your kitchen counter where it takes up a lot of space.If you want an alternative to that, well, Cuisinart has made the Freeze Wand, which is a much simpler way of doing much the same thing, because this is actually the Freeze Wand, this top portion here, and it is part of a churning motor here, which then is inserted into a cup of your choosing, where it then churns and blends and creates the element that you would want."
"So it is a much smaller version of that same concept.These different things can be split into various bits and bobs, meaning that they can be stored separately, but even if they were combined, this takes up about like a fifth of the Ninja Creamy Deluxe, but does kind of the same thing."
"Furthermore, it weighs 2kg and is about 41x34x15cm, meaning that it takes up, again, no space at all, and because it is only this bottom portion here that is in contact with the frozen elements that you churn and create ice cream with, it is very, very easy to clean, is what I'm told."
"Again, we're at the start of our test journey here, so I actually don't know a lot about how this works, but the point is that you'd get various sizes of containers here, but the core concept is the same.If you want to make ice cream or sorbet, there is selectable settings up here where you simply turn this to put it into the mode that you want."
"So let's say if you want ice cream and you want sweet biscuits in there, well, then you would either buy the ice cream that you would want to churn or the elements that you want to churn.Some people, for instance, would want to freeze down some dairy product that they have, like for instance, it could be milk or thick milk that you have boiled with some vanilla in there and then you would freeze it."
"All you need to do is have it frozen 24 hours prior to doing this.You put it in here, you put in your sweet biscuits, maybe a little bit of oreo, whatever it is that you like, and then it creates the ice cream from that.Again, you can do ice cream, sorbet, mix-ins, slushy, milkshakes, and the cool thing is that I've only seen it in the introductory videos that Cuisinart sent over."
"It seems to generate no noise at all and it does what it needs to do in about 30 seconds and it costs around a third less than a Ninja Creamy Deluxe.So apart from the overall container, even though they come in various sizes, are smaller in general, meaning that you won't be making ice cream for a party of eight with this."
"This is much more I want or me and my partner wants or me and my two children wants because then you could have two of these containers, you can make that and then you could serve in like bowls and then that would be done.But this is generally for smaller gatherings of people or maybe just for yourself."
"There is obviously not the same level of community around it as with the Ninja Creamy Deluxe, but still, you could be able to snack some of the recipes from there because this does essentially the same thing, but it takes over less space, costs less, and is seemingly easier to clean."
"So bear that in mind.See you on the next one.Bye-bye."