DJI Mini 5 Pro (Quick Look) - Go Big with Mini

This drone is capable of capturing high-quality visuals all while having a mini chassis that is ideal for easy transportation.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've been really kind to DJI for a number of months now, because I genuinely feel like they have not only iterated on their main series of products, but also introduced brand new ideas."
"The 360 degree camera is not something that I would personally use, but definitely fits within the wider DJI ecosystem.And the brand new Nano I've started to use in our EV hour footage, and it works very well already, and I'm really impressed."
"But at the same time, you also have to march the slow, steady march of iteration.So here is a brand new Mini Pro, which incidentally is one of the most popular drones on the market today.The Mini Pro series is something that DJI have been marching out there, and with good reason, because people have really latched onto this combination of low flight weight."
"This is still 249.9 grams, meaning that in some countries, I'll be hesitant because different countries have different rules, you will need a license, but you don't need necessarily to pass an exam, which costs a lot of money to get that license."
"I do believe that in lots of places, this is license-free in general.All you need to do is that you will use the built-in GPS, GPS still uses Galileo and Baidu to just register the drone as a flying object, which it will do automatically by itself by you signing in and registering to the drone on first use, but then you're pretty much free to fly."
"That 249.9 gram is really important, and that is with the battery on board.If you feel the weight in your hand, it is crazy.Like we have the brand new iPhone 17 Pro right here, and there is actually a striking little difference."
"I believe this is just above 200 grams, this is 249, but it is crazy how light and also how small this has ended up becoming.Not too long ago, the DJI Mini Pro series was just larger in just basic centimeters, like the outer exposures of it were just larger."
"So they've managed to shrink it down to just pocket size without meaning that it won't be able to take a strong breeze or that it isn't as resistant to air movement.All of that is still here and that is great to see."
"So what is it? Well, first of all, it doesn't weigh all that much.Second of all, it is a nifty little thing.You still have the same little shield guard here.And if you buy the Fly More combo, which obviously you should, meaning that the actual pricing is a little bit misleading, as with a lot of things DJI, because not, for instance, getting a proper bag like you do with the Fly More combo, like that means carrying it around like this."
"I still think DJI should add more to the standard combo because these are just effectively must-haves for any passionate drone flyer.But let's say that you get that. Look how small it is now.It is such a tiny little thing and this is the Pro version, meaning there's a lot of features that you get here."
"So alongside that, if we have to take it for the Fly More combo, you do get the updated new controller, which is great.I've had a lot less connectivity issues that I had with the old one and some people used our smartphone still, but I still think that this in particular is worth the splash of extra cash."
"You do get an extra bit of battery pack.They have increased the flight time on each battery, meaning that you get about 36 minutes of flight time on each, which is very good.That is actually very competitive with some of the larger drones that DJI sells."
"So very, very good. There is 42 gigs of internal storage now.Obviously, it comes with an exposed SD card slot, so you can expand that the way that you want. That is great.It operates between minus 10 and 40 plus degrees Celsius, which is awesome."
"As I said, it comes with Galileo and Baidu.If you're worried about registering it and basically being able to see the no-flight zones and the rules on your screen, well, that is all there. The actual lens right here has a couple of new features."
"For one, it is a new 84 degree, 24 millimeter, 1 inch CMOS sensor at 50 megapixels.That means that it can do 4K 120 FPS and it can also do both HLG and D-Log M, which essentially are color codecs, which allows for richer color, which in particular in post-production should be better for content creators that want to tweak and tune once they get the footage downloaded and into an editing program."
"That is very important. It also has 2x zoom, which is lovely.There is actually like a new tele mode.There is no real telephoto here, but it has a tele mode which utilizes that for framing and uses the zoom and some post-processing to basically make it so that you can use telephoto."
"It also has a new portrait mode feature, meaning that it should be better at focusing on your face.That means skin tone calibration, that kind of stuff, which is really important.There is still forward-facing LiDAR sensors here."
"There is also sensors on the side here, which is lovely.That means that once you strafe, it should be able to detect all around itself whether or not it is about to make contact with something, be that leaves on a tree or power lines or something like that."
"And there's also sensors below.That means that DJI have been able to upgrade the ActiveTrack 360 and there's also fun gimbal rotation modes, meaning that it can now rotate pretty much all around itself."
"There's some really cool examples that I saw on DJI's website where it does some really cool gimbal gyro-based sort of switches around on the framing, meaning that you should be able to have more freedom when you actually take the shots.So that all seems pretty good."
"It is small. It is handy.It is not cheap, but cheaper than say if you want to get a Mavic or even an Air.So it should allow for a lot of people to just grab better drone footage.The fate of drone flying right now in Denmark here is very much an open question, but if you end up want to buy a drone either for personal or professional means, this is a pretty good deal."
"See you on the next one."