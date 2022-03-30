GRTV News - Krafton is becoming an AI-first company

Needless to say, fans aren't happy about this idea.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Krafton, because recently the corporation, or the parent company, has announced a big change that it is looking to put into effect, mainly it's looking to be an AI first company in the future, and yeah, that's pretty much everything you could possibly expect from it, so let's dive on in and take a look."
"So yeah, Krafton is doubling down on AI, the company claims to be transforming into an AI first business, so yeah, Krafton is the latest of many gaming companies to openly declare its love for artificial intelligence, announcing that it's doubling down on transforming into an AI first business, this will apply not only to game development, but to all aspects of the organisation, automated workflows, AI driven HR, management systems, in-game AI, and an entire infrastructure built around it. Unsurprisingly, this statement has been poorly received by fans, and there are some fiery discussions going on over at Reddit, with users pointing out how this will have a major negative impact on the quality of future games."
"A statement from Krafton reads, translated with Google, the actual original statement from Krafton was in South Korean, well in Korean, so maybe some hiccups in the direct translation through using Google, which by the way is an AI translation, so can't get away from it. Anyway, Krafton builds a virtuous ecosystem of learning, sharing and experimentation so that members can directly experience and lead AI first culture, support AI learning and use of working tools, work tools sorry, focusing on in-house platforms, AI learning hubs, learning hub, and sharing practical application cases and know-how company-wide. It also operates AI roundtable and AI hackathon to spread a culture of mutual learning and practice-oriented use of AI across occupations and organisations. So one user on Reddit writes, this entire company just declared its own death with this. Many point out that rather than going all-in on AI, gaming companies should focus on a human-first approach with genuine creativity as the driving factor, something that most people argue that AI at the moment is incapable of. Also the very fact that Krafton mentions how AI will be used for HR has stirred up some particularly strong feelings. Artificial intelligence being an infrastructure for human resources sound like the beginning of the end times."
"Attempts to implement more AI is of course nothing new, and we've seen both EA and Microsoft go all in with clear plans to take it as far as possible, but the question remains how will this end up affecting the quality of the games? We can only wait and see.Now again, my stance on AI has not really wavered at all. I think that there are places and there are opportunities that AI is very, very useful. You know, streamlining processes and making things more efficient by taking out necessary human workload in areas that really humans don't need to be present. I think there's a benefit to that, I really do. But when it comes to creativity, when it comes to managing other humans, do you really, you know, would you really want to be called into a HR office and have to answer to an AI? That seems to me like an incredibly dystopian way of presenting things. And likewise, AI can create, it can, but it does so by taking inspiration from other existing works. So to have an AI-first company that is probably going to be driven by AI decisions, it doesn't necessarily mean you're going to see much original stuff coming out of Krafton, you would have thought. So I don't know about this, I think this is a poor decision for the grand scheme of things. I think it might, you know, in the short term benefit Krafton in an efficiency sense, but in the long term I can't see it being beneficial."
"That being said, everything's going down the AI route, so maybe Krafton is a pioneer.We'll just have to wait and see, but otherwise this is all the time I have on today's episode of GRTV News, so I'll be back now on Monday for the next one. So thank you for watching, I'll see you all on that one."