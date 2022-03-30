AlcheMice - JC Montero BCN Game Fest Interview

We stopped by Madrid in Game's accelerator space at the BCN Game Fest to learn more about the project that won the recent Investors & Demo Day's speed pitching, a tactical combat deck builder set in Granada by Red Mountain.
"Hi friends, this is day 2 at the BCN Game Fest, formerly known as the IndieDevDay.But we are within the Madrid in Game space, as you know.It's a local town hall initiative in Madrid."
"Where the other day, you know, we had this demo day and you were the winner, the champion.JC, thank you so much for joining us.You got, you had the best pitch, right?It was speed pitching and you had the best pitch."
"We love this game already. It's called AlcheMice and the art is beautiful.So, how are you feeling? What is the main concept behind this game?Thank you very much.AlcheMice is a game about the practice of alchemy."
"And we think we have a mix between the combat of Xcom with the deck building of Slay the Spire.So, we have a fresh mix of genre, I have to say.And the main concept is to explore alchemy to be more powerful every time you start to run.So, you are crossing the city of Granada, getting alchemy results and being more powerful by practicing the alchemy and improving your cards."
"Now that you mentioned Granada, we moved from Toledo to Granada.And we had you two years ago here, we were talking about Hermetica, which was also dealing with cards and alchemy.So, what can you tell us is the main difference between the two projects?Well, not only to be in Granada, but in AlcheMice, we got a free, we give free option to the player to play their cards as they want."
"So, in Hermetica, we got a more, how to say that, a narrow way to practice alchemy and to play the game because the main mechanics was different.But in that case, we thought, okay, why not change the limitation of Hermetica and play in a more open way in which you have energy.You can do whatever you want to do with your energy.So, it's a completely different game with a lot of different ways to play your cards."
"Well, in that case, we have 150 different cards.We are going to have 300.And you can feel more free to play your options, to play, even you have different builds to play.You can play, for instance, like a tank."
"You can play as a, well, as a sniper trying to be out of the reach of the enemies.So, it's a different game, but we have in common the same artist.So, you can...But the art is different."
"It's the same artist, but different art.Yes, it's a different art.It's the same artist.And even we won a prize here yesterday, the prize to the best art game."
"Well, it has some kind of essence in which we are talking about alchemy.We are talking about a medieval city.But you can feel more in a free way to express your way to play against the enemies.The Philosopher's Stone is the goal here."
"Yes.You have to get the Philosopher's Stone to save your family because as alchemists, you think the way to save your family of the terrible fevers which are isolating the city is creating the Philosopher's Stone and saving them by giving them to eat."
"I guess.I don't know exactly how they think they can eat or practice with the Philosopher's Stone to save themselves.It's all mice, the characters?Yes."
"The main character is a mouse and your mentor is also a mouse.So, that's the way, that's why the game is alchemy.So, you can control it with your mouse on PC, perhaps on the Switch too in the future?Sure, completely."
"We are thinking about getting the port to Switch too.And you can control also with the gamepad?Sure.And the other day during your speed pitch, you gave us some data, some stats on what has been the reception like with players that got their hands on the game."
"So, what can you share here publicly?It's been incredible because I was talking with a guy that played the demo for 26 hours at present day.26.We have a small demo."
"He has been spending 26 hours and in terms of Steam, the analytics, he's giving us an analytics which are 48 minutes of median gameplay, which is three times over the average for demos in Steam.So, it's incredible for us."
"The people is giving us a very, very good feedback and a very good reception.So, we are pleased with that.And anything special that you would like to share about what's going on in Granada?Anything beautiful that we could expect to see in the game?Well, you are gonna see our way to express the architecture, which is stylized and we are trying to translate the medieval Granada to our own way to paint this architecture."
"And there are gonna be a lot of Easter eggs.So, if you explore every dungeon and you try to find hidden things, you are gonna find really, really interesting rewards.Alright."
"And the status currently, I don't remember from your pitch, you were looking to finish the game and to get some PR and marketing support, if I'm correct.So, what can you tell us about sort of the roadmap right now?Okay."
"At present day, we have a very polished demo and we are gonna spend close to one year to finish the game and get ported to all the platforms.Well, that's mostly our roadmap to finish the game.It's easy."
"Early 27?I hope before, maybe Q4 2026.Alright.Thank you so much for your time, JC.JC, I'm looking forward to playing it myself because I couldn't yet."
"Because there is a queue here.So, thank you so much.Thank you very much.Enjoy the show.Thank you very much."