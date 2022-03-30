GRTV News - Kirby Air Riders will feature Top Ride mode

Somehow, there are still secrets Kirby Air Riders has been keeping from us.
"Without further ado though, today we are talking about Kirby Air Riders, and unsurprisingly considering a couple of days ago I covered the fact that we were going to be getting a new Kirby Air Riders Direct, it has kind of just wrapped up, we're at half three now and I think it went on from two till three, I'll be honest with you guys, I didn't tune in for all of it, but thankfully Ben has covered one of the main headlines here, which is that Kirby Air Riders will feature a top ride mode, which is a smaller scale mode basically, which has top down racing, so it's a bit more arcade-y, it's not as immersive in a way I guess you'd say, impactful, action packed, those sorts of words, fast paced especially as the third person mode, but it's going to be entirely separate, you can alter things like the CPU, the users that you have, things like that, the difficulty of it, you get specific power ups for it, so it's nice that it's making a return after featuring in the original Kirby Air Riders, there's also alongside that plenty of other modes that you'll be able to enjoy that Sakurai was going over in the lengthy Direct, like challenge modes and things like that, customisable vehicles, all these sorts of good stuff that we probably, to be honest, did expect coming from the game, considering that we've seen 45 minutes of it but it seems that there was still quite a lot to go, it does seem like a feature packed game, I will say that much, but the problem is, as it's a racing game, it's one of those where how much of that will be worth it for the person who is just buying it maybe to have a Mario Kart like experience, especially considering Nintendo did release Mario Kart this year, which might be tough to remember but it did happen, in any case, if you want to see what Kirby Air Riders is like for yourself, Sakurai did announce at the end of the presentation that there would be some times for that, they are on the 8th of November, 12am to 6am PT, all of the times are in PT by the way unfortunately, so for the UK and EU guys out there you're going to have to figure out what that is, but it's usually about 8 hours behind our times, November 8th is also 4pm to 10pm PT, the 9th of November is 7am to 1pm PT, 15th of November is 12am to 6am again and 4pm to 10pm on the 15th as well and then 16th is 7am to 1pm, so those are just going to be just before the release I guess, the 15th considering that Kirby Air Riders is coming out on the 20th of November I believe, but yeah those times are going to be where the test servers are up and you're going to be able to play with people if you've got Nintendo Switch online, obviously this is a Switch 2 exclusive so make sure you've also got Nintendo Switch 2 but otherwise yeah, play Kirby Air Riders to your heart's desire I guess between those times, if you can't obviously the game comes out on the 20th and you'll probably have to pay for it unfortunately, but yeah let me know if this Direct has increased your hype for Kirby Air Riders, has it decreased in any way, I would imagine at least for me it's probably about a similar level although I do kind of wish that some of these Directs were a bit shorter, unless you've got a really really massive like RPG or something like that that you need to dig into for an hour and 45 minutes, I don't think we need a feature-length movie time for something like Kirby Air Riders but maybe maybe you know it'll be the actual surprise sweep of Game of the Year this year, we'll have to wait and see, let me know what you think and I'll see you tomorrow for some more chaotic videos, goodbye."