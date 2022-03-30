GRTV News - Astro Bot's game director defends PS5 in console vs PC debate

Quite unsurprising for the man who helmed the 2024 PS5 GOTY, but his takes on the PS5 vs PS4 are certainly worth hearing out.
"We saw stuff like the Xbox dev kit has gone up by $500, but who of you are buying a dev kit?You know, like it's interesting in the way that you'll notice the number, but there's not really much to discuss."
"We saw stuff about Splinter Cell remake getting its third director, but really, is that game ever coming out?You know?I'm not to be the biggest doomer in the world today, but I just, I don't know, maybe it's just the Wednesday, you know, the hump day has got me going, but I thought we'd talk about Astro Bots director, Nicholas Doucette, who's talked a bit about the PC versus PS5 debate."
"No surprise really, the man who directed 2024's Game of the Year and a very good PS5 game likes the PS5 a lot, especially for development, and he thinks that actually, when we talk about the PS5 and we compare it to the PS4 and we say not much has changed, we're dead wrong according to Doucette, because he was speaking to the Gameboats and he said, it's specific hardware that is absolutely set."
"You know what you see in your office making the game is definitely what people will see in their home playing the game.That allows us to focus because you're not putting in time dealing with compatibility or permutations."
"It's why I've always liked consoles, I've always preferred to be on the console side because it's all about plug and play, but I do think the PS5, between the DualSense and the SSD, really brought something special.With the SSD, I'm thinking of things like the Souls games where you die a lot, and when you die, you used to have to wait a long time before you get a second try."
"With the SSD, that becomes really, really fast.So in terms of just the pleasure of play, that's really increased.So those two quotes I sort of combined, even though they're quite separate in the Gameboats, because I think they're kind of talking about the same thing, in that Doucette's really, really appreciative of what the PS5 offers, not from the things that you will immediately see."
"So he talks about, in that Gameboats interview, he talks about graphics.And a lot of people look at graphics comparing PS4 to PS5 and say, well, the best of the PS4 generation doesn't really feel like it's been massively outdone by the PS5 generation in terms of what we see graphically."
"And you can look at the PS3 versus PS4 and see that, actually, there was a huge technical leap there in terms of immediate things that you can see.However, to Doucette, what's more important is the haptic feedback and the response of the controller."
"The PS5 DualSense controller is probably the best controller, perhaps, we've ever seen in terms of how much it helps your immersion in the game.And things like the SSD.The SSD is a sort of must-have on a gaming PC now, and it is also finally a must-have on a console."
"That's not exclusive to the PS5, there's an SSD in the Xbox Series X, for example.But it's certainly something that I think helps Doucette make his argument on the idea that the PS5 is actually a pretty good generational leap.Now, Shureya Yoshida also weighed in with the fact that the PS6 is going to have to do a bit more than the PS5 did because Sony cannot just keep giving us these incremental upgrades."
"But it's interesting to know where you would fall on the side of this debate.Do you agree with Doucette, or do you agree more with Yoshida?Do you think that PlayStation needs to make big leaps, big obvious leaps with the PS6 generation?Or do you think, like Doucette, that these things can move beyond just what we see on the screen and can in fact be within the console or within things like the controller?Let me know, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRT videos."
