Pineapple on Pizza: Good or Evil? - Pizza Bandit Interview with Hugo Bak at Gamescom 2025

We chat about pizza, bandits, and more with Pizza Bandit's Hugo Bak at Gamescom.
"Hello everyone, I'm live here at Gamescom, Alex with Gamereactor.Could you tell me, in sort of, like, because Peter Bandit feels so unique, it feels so original and interesting, how do you think you can sort of pitch it to people who might not know what it's about when they hear the name Peter Bandit?This game's casualty is combining the cooking and shooting together, and at the very beginning of this game we thought maybe combining it together, it would be fun."
"So that was just first idea, and after that we created one map, like the Peter level, so we delivered that level to the customers and they really liked it, so we thought maybe it's a really kick, and we wanted to make more.Now we have the chicken level, and the sushi level, or the steak level, so I'd like to go forward with this concept."
"You know, we are a very small team, our total members are just seven now, and the competing with some of the big companies is unreasonable, so we needed to get into each market with some of the unique materials.So I think it would be perfect, so I think it's a good first step, I think."
"Certainly stands out, I have to say.We've got our main man Peter Bandit up behind us here.What's the sort of mix between the Peter and the Bandit segments?Because you're a bounty hunter, but you also want to be a chef at the same time, you're balancing this dream, but this thing that you're also really good at."
"How does that play into the gameplay?It's the time traveling, and actually the base of this game was about the time traveling, so the players are the bounty hunter, and he wanted to get more money, and we needed some of the reason of this game, and now we combined the cooking, so naturally his dream should be being a chef, so now he is earning the money to open his pizza shop, but in the setting of the game, the main character Malik, he wanted to be a chef, however he doesn't have a talent on it, however he has a talent on the shooting, so dealing the explosives, so he earned a lot of money, and finally he opened his shop, however he scammed out, so he lost his own money, so the bounty hunter returns, so this is the first scene of this game."
"I played through that, I also noticed a few other interesting NPCs.This game is playable in co-op as well as single player, do you play as other versions of the pizza bandit, or are you playing as different characters when you're playing with friends?Actually, we planned to make the four characters, but you know, the small studio situation is quite the same, so now we have just one character, but you know, in this game, there are other characters like Finn, so I hope we can make other team mates as other characters, like other ethnicity, other characteristics, but so, because of the size of my studio, so we are just, it's not a priority right now."
"So tell me a little bit about the enemies, I thought they were really interesting, the time anomalies, or these creatures that come out of those anomalies, was there any specific inspirations for them, or how will they play into the story as well?That's a very natural thing, actually the inspiration was from, so the characters in this game, and the backstory is about the bounty hunters, and they have to escape from the time travelling on time, if they fail from the escaping from the map, and they have to be stuck in the, between the many timelines, and many timelines will skew these bounty hunters with the irons, because the iron is the material of their spaceship, and the guns or explosives, and so the bounty hunters will be mixed between the irons, and in craves, and the flesh things, so that is the meaning of the time leapers in this game, and the time leapers has a very weird shape, like some two faces, or the ten legs, or four hands, this is the concept of time leapers."
"Very cool, very cool indeed, this, as I said earlier, this game, it mixes the ideas of like shooting as well as pizza management, is there any sort of thing that you would say the game goes more in on, as in is it more of a shooter, or more of a sort of like a management sim, where you get to live out your pizza dreams?Yeah, of course, actually in shooting, I need to put some more, the dynamic battle, so in this time, so we have the five difficulties, the five difficulties is not that hard, so we need to, more difficulties, so that is my plan, so 1.1, so yeah, and the cooking level, and we think we need to dig into the deep lake, so now the cooking situation is just very simple, so it's moving, or some controlling things, but we'd like to put the soul as a chef, because Malik is growing up as a real chef, so we'd like to put his dream in this action, so that's our hope, so we wanted to complete these missions until 1.1, so because next week is just very beginning as an early access, so I hope it, but maybe the customers will, the feedback, we give some feedbacks, then I follow the feedback, so that is top priority."
"Because we're talking pizza, two quick questions for you, pineapple on pizza, yes or no, and what's your favorite topping otherwise?It's a hard question, but personally I like Hawaiian pizza, yeah, so why not, it's juicy, and personally I think many Italians, maybe they will give some bad papers to me, but it's juicy, and it's like some tomato on the pizza, so I think it would be fine, favorite topping, my favorite topping is pineapple."
"Brilliant, Hugo, thank you so much, when can people play Pizza Bandit, and what can they play on?Yeah, next Monday, the 25th, at the PSG time, so just few days remaining, I hope they will enjoy my game really a lot, and we are very small team, so all members are in the Discord channel, so players can feedback directly, and we will reply in real time, so we are always welcome to listen to the feedbacks, so please give some feedbacks to improve this game, so honestly, yeah."
"No feedback on pineapple on pizza there, that's his choice, he's allowed that, Hugo, thank you so much for your time.Thanks so much.Thank you."
"Yeah."