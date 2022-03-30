Five Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Painkiller (Sponsored)

With 3D Realms' action title now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, we explore a handful of reasons why this game should be at the top of your wishlist.
"It's the spookiest time of the year and no doubt many of you are searching for something with a darker aesthetic to celebrate the occasion. Instead of feeling terrified and alone in more atypical survival horror this October, why not bask in rip-roaring and chaotic action, all set in a gothic landscape inhabited by bloodthirsty demons? Yep, 3D Realms is set to launch Painkiller on October 21st on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. And with that being the case, we're spotlighting 5 reasons why Painkiller is a must-play this month."
"The world of Painkiller is not for the faint-hearted, as it's set in the grim and twisted realm of Purgatory, a land inhabited by demonic creatures. While that might sound like a nightmare come true, Painkiller is an action game in every sense of the word, as it combines ruthless and powerful weapons and tools with a slate of fearless characters, tasking them with venturing deep into Purgatory to disrupt the plans of an evil antagonist. Namely, the fallen angel Azazel, all under the direction of the voice of the creator, the archangel Metatron."
"This isn't a horror story where our heroes run for their lives, this is a story where you are given the opportunities to cut down deadly demons and towering titans in the quest for the greater good. Blasting through hordes of demons isn't necessarily a breeze, but Painkiller does make the challenge all the easier and more thrilling through the implementation of its fluid movement suite. Designed to be fast, stimulating and responsive, the combat movement allows players to glide through the action, dashing, sliding, wall-bouncing and hook-shotting enemies and threats all the way and turning each arena into a vertical playground. And speaking about the verticality, regular boots-on-the-ground action isn't all that the game has in store, as the titular blood-curdling melee weapon known as the Painkiller opens an avenue for grappling and using the full arena to your advantage to outmanoeuvre enemies and to find sneakily hidden secrets."
"Speaking about the Painkiller, which is just as effective at shredding enemies into pieces as it is at helping you quickly get around the world, 3D Realms has plenty of other tools and weapons that can be used to cut apart the demonic horde. The arsenal of firepower includes a variety of options that are inspired by the original games from the 2000s, be it the Precise State Gun, the Explosive Rocket Launcher, the Shocking Shuriken-Shooting Electro Driver, the Hard-Hitting Hand Cannon, amongst several others, each of which make it even easier to blast a demon into chunks of bone and flesh. You can even upgrade these weapons to suit how you want to play by specking into different upgrade paths that change how they operate. Better yet, this isn't even all of the build-crafting that Painkiller supports as the customisability element reaches new heights through the Tactical Tarot Card system. This works by selecting random modifiers out of a tarot deck of your building that make each Painkiller run unique. These could be helpful boons that increase your character's health or energy restoration, or even alternatives that can help you earn more gold or make demons more susceptible to elemental damage. The tarot system is the surefire way to spicing up the action, and is particularly useful when playing with allies."
"And as a final point, it's worth noting that selecting a good balance of the characters on offer is hugely beneficial. While playable solo through the incorporation of helpful computer-controlled allies, Painkiller really grows into its own in cooperative mode with friends. Supporting action with up to 3 players online and across platforms, you can combine your character choice, weapon selection and tarot card options as a team to make yourselves even more effective as a unit, and to improve your chances at overcoming Purgatory's hordes of demons and to ultimately stop Azazel's twisted plans."
"As you can see, Painkiller is shaping up to be an unmissable action game this October.Don't forget to snag yourself a copy of the game on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S when it launches on October 21st. And be sure to remind your friends too, as slaying demons is an exercise best enjoyed with allies."