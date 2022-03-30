GRTV News - Warner Bros. Discovery is officially up for sale

And already massive bids for the company have been rejected.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about what is probably going to be one of the biggest acquisitions in the entertainment sector when it eventually, assuming it eventually does go through, go through."
"Warner Bros Discovery has acknowledged that it is officially up for sale. There's been various rumours that Warner Bros have been exploring this idea of selling off many of its assets and well now they've made it official. They are open for business and they are listening to offers, they are listening to people coming in and presenting them with sales pitches to take over the company or the majority of the company. So far there's been already one bid. It's come from Paramount Skydance, the conglomeration of those two massive production companies and they threw 60 billion dollars at Warner Bros Discovery and it wasn't even the entirety of Warner Bros Discovery actually. They didn't even really want the television networks that Warner Bros Discovery owns and they shut it down. So is Warner saying they're valued at higher than 60 billion? Do they want to sell to a different party? Who knows?But anyway, let's dive on in. Warner Bros Discovery officially acknowledges it is open for purchase although earlier today rejected a 60 billion dollar offer from Paramount Skydance for it. A few days ago we gave credence to rumours about the possible acquisition of Warner Bros by some other corporation in the communications or entertainment sector. At the time the company itself had not yet confirmed that it was in the process of a full sale and there were speculation that only certain divisions within Warner Bros Discovery were being divested. As it turns out that was not true. Today Warner Bros Discovery Group and all of its subsidiaries announced that they are open to a full acquisition of their entire business operation. The document they have shared with their shareholders which is now only coming to light but dates back to early June outlines the offer of an early bear out bonus to investors which may be extended at the discretion of the board. It seems that the first offers have already been tabled but so far none have been successful. The last one that has been rejected is that of Paramount Skydance which had offered 60 billion dollars for the purchase paying $24 per share. Today Warner Bros Discovery WBD shares are at a 20.33 per share having risen 11% more than two points since the rejected offer came to light. Not many corporate groups can get their hands on such an acquisition but whoever does have a multiverse in their pocket with DC Studios and its newly rebooted cinematic universe, Barbie, Harry Potter, The Conjuring, a Minecraft movie and many many more and that's talking about movies because the offer also includes news channels such as NBC and Warner Brothers games with NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat Injustice, Avalanche Software, Hogwarts Legacy or Respawn, Batman, Arkham to name a few. So what do you think? Can you share a few billion to buy a multiverse of entertainment? So yeah Warner is is up on the the chopping block. It's going to be a very expensive sale this one because it's not just like the production lot you're buying. It's not just the the place where Warner goes about and you know films all their different projects around the world. You're buying this treasure trove of IP. You're buying all these different companies that can be used to make your projects again like the games division which includes some really talented teams if used correctly can make you know could make some serious money which they haven't been used currently as of recent by Warner Brothers so it's probably a good thing they're being sold. The big question is obviously is someone gonna come in and spend the money that Warner Brothers are clearly after which is seemingly 60 plus billion dollars to buy it all as a package deal or are they gonna sell it off separately?Because if they sell it off separately you will see lots of other parties come in like you know there'll be games companies, games publishers that come in and try to snag the games divisions whereas you know Microsoft probably couldn't really care less about buying Warner's film division. So is there going to be a big overarching purchase here worth I don't know probably more than even the acquisition the Activision Blizzard acquisition a few years ago or is it going to be split up? That's the big question. Either way no offer has been accepted yet and with the the sort of scale and size that we're talking about with this project or with this acquisition when an offer is accepted it will be years before it goes through. So while you know the story today is that Warner Brothers Discovery is is up for sale and it's on the chopping block they will continue to operate as we know them probably for the next five plus years. So we'll have to stay tuned for more about this but yeah it's an interesting time to be in the film business really because you know this has been one of the big titans of film for so many years now and things are about to change significantly for them. But again as we know more about it be sure to keep you posted and updated so yeah thank you for joining me and I'll see you on the next GRTV News tomorrow."