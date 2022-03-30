GRTV News - Kirby Air Riders to get second Nintendo Direct this week

60 more minutes of Kirby Air Riders!? How much more can we see?
"Hello there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always I go through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports and of course so much more. Without further ado though, today we're talking about Kirby Air Riders, so I would say today has been somewhat of a slow news day, but then as fast as you'll be driving in Kirby Air Riders, Nintendo comes in with a swooping announcement saying that this week we're going to be getting our second beefy look at Kirby Air Riders, it's on the 23rd of October at 2 o'clock p.m. UK time or 3 o'clock p.m. if you're in Europe and I think like 10 a.m. Eastern slash 6 a.m. Pacific Standard Time, I don't know, I know that no one really is American half the time watching this stuff, so we don't really need to worry about them and honestly they get enough, hey, we've got to stay up late for the Game Awards, got to stay up late for all of the Kiwi shows anyway, so why not do a little bit of something that comes nice and in the afternoon. Anyway, it's going to be a 60-minute stream hosted by none other than the director Masahiro Sakurai himself, which means that hopefully he'll be able to make that quite an interesting 60 minutes because usually these Nintendo Directs really don't last that long."
"It was surprising to see Kirby Air Riders get 45 minutes earlier in the year and it's going to be pretty surprising to see it get another 60 minutes. How much more of this game can we see? Apparently a lot because Nintendo does promise that we'll be getting more updates and even more info on the upcoming game. We've already got the release date, that is the 20th of November 2025, coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2. We've already got a good look at the gameplay from that last 45 minutes, a look at the characters, a look at the way that you can ride, things like that, so I really in a way don't know what this 60 minutes can offer that's going to be more interesting. Perhaps there's going to be some sort of demo announcement or something like that, I don't know, but yeah, it's a full hour on Thursday this week, so get ready to lock in for some Kirby Air Riders, I guess."
"Again, like I say, Sakurai is going to be there and the last time he made the presentation a lot more interesting than if it had just been 15 minutes of what sounds like a computer generated really sort of PR-friendly voice talking to you about Kirby Air Riders, but we'll have to wait and see because yeah, I mean we've only got a couple of days and we've only got like a month left until this game actually launches, so I don't know. Kirby Air Riders is one of two major Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives coming out this year, I think, with Metroid, is it Metroid Prime 4 or Metroid Prime something else? I can't remember. I'm not a Metroid guy, but I know that it's going to be huge for a lot of people and we have seen nothing of that game despite it coming out in December, so maybe once Kirby is finally out of the way with this, you'd hope, last uh, direct, then we'll be able to get some Metroid directs. Not that Kirby Air Riders is in any way a game that people don't want to see, but it's certainly a game we've already seen quite a lot of. Donkey Kong Bonanza, for example, got an 18 minute direct and that was it. This is going to have over 100 minutes of a direct if you combine the two together, but yeah, let me know if you'll be watching on Thursday, let me know what you think we'll see from Kirby Air Riders and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRTV news, goodbye."