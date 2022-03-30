Don't Forget Your Mask - Verho - Curse of Faces Gamescom 2025 Interview with Kasur Games

We spoke with Unity master Sebastian Solczak from Kasur Games all to learn more about the upcoming RPG that pays homage to classic low-poly adventures.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor. Today I'm here with Sebastian to talk a little bit about a game that you're currently working on. So tell us a little bit about Verho and why people should be excited about it. Yeah, so Verho is a Kingsfield-inspired dungeon crawler based on games from 90s. If you like retro style game, I think you will like it. It's also dark fantasy so I think that's great. So what did you want to make this game then? When you were concepting it and coming and bringing all the ideas together, what made you think this is something I really want people to experience? Honestly, I came up with the old games. I'm starting playing one by one and I felt like I would like more of these games. There wasn't, so I started to make one. What more reason could you need at the end of the day? So yeah, tell me a little bit about the actual story behind this game. What players can be expected to do as they're working through Verho? Yeah, so story is all around the Curse of Faces. The curse works as if one person sees another face, they both will die immediately and the whole world is cursed."
"Because of that, everyone wears protective masks that are kind of the icon of the game. We as a player try to venture to the Yariv, the cursed land that curse is from, and we try to investigate it, learn why the curse happened and if we can break it. Now you've got multiple classes that the player can choose from. How do you expect these to change the dynamic of the gameplay? Yeah, so we have a lot of different playstyles. We don't have like a classic classes like Diablo. It's more like in the Souls series when you pick your starting gear and from there you can be a knight, you can be a thief, you can fight with sword, bow, scythe, axe. You have also over 50 different spells. Some of them are like a fireball, some of them are like meteor showers and some of them are pretty funny."
"And tell me about the enemy design as well, because there's some really twisted things that you guys have pulled together and put into this game. Yeah, I'm trying to have unique enemies, always a dark one and the weird one. A lot of times I'm just making some shapes and then I think like, okay, how do I make it the most disgusting thing on the earth? And yeah, I think we have a lot of them, over 100 designs overall in the full game. So I think players will be able to encounter a lot of weird things. Now it's not an easy game, it's meant to be challenging, it's meant to push players to their limits. How are you looking to sort of improve and expand on the difficulties it goes on? What sort of challenges are you setting out for players to have to overcome? Yeah, so I think the whole combat system is around movement and at the start of the game it starts really slowly. Enemies are slow, you just need to like move around. But later in the game you need to really think of your surroundings, you need to look for the covers, you need to jump over some of the attacks. And there is a lot of variety in the attacks overall. And some puzzles along the way, some things that players have to solve to continue progressing. What have you got installed there? Yeah, there is a lot of puzzles and secrets from the Hidden Walls to things like a puzzle that might remind people of the Zelda games, which are also a franchise I really like, so I got really inspired by them when it comes to the puzzles. Now the game is... well actually, tell us a little bit about when the game's coming and then we'll talk about the demo. So the game will be released at the end of this year, probably in November, but we don't have the hard date yet."
"But there is a demo, right? And quite a long demo at that. Yeah, the demo is currently on Steam. It takes about four to five hours of gameplay. It contains one of the five acts of the game and I think it's pretty cool, people like it so far. We have almost 100% positive reviews.Wow, that's a great, that's an absolutely unbelievable percentage. Can we assume that if the demo is the first of five acts and it's about three to four hours or whatnot, can we expect the game to be sort of around the 20 hour mark? I would say more like 25 to 30, depending on your completion needs. At least that's from our current testing. So plenty to check out for anyone that's looking forward to Verho. Again, you can check out the demo as of the moment and as for the full launch, it'll be coming up relatively soon, maybe sometime in November, but stay tuned to hear more about that. Otherwise, for more on the game, be sure to stay tuned to your local game reps in the region. Thanks guys."