GRTV News - A Fortnite-inspired Halo is said to be in the works

Perhaps we'll learn more about it this coming weekend.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Halo.Because some rumours have started doing the rounds about what the future of Halo involves."
"Now, this is something we're probably going to see quite a lot about actually later this week I believe.Because it's the Halo World Championship and Halo Studios have said on frequent cases that they will be at Halo World Championship.And they will be doing a keynote and various different, you know, conversations and panels and what not.Talking about the future of Halo."
"So, that's going to be happening I think later this weekend.As for now, all we have is rumours to go on.And the latest rumour is talking about a project that is in the works that seems to have had its inspiration from Fortnite of all things.So anyway, let's dive on in."
"So yes, rumour.There is a Fortnite inspired Halo title in development.According to a renowned Halo insider, it has a live service component in the same vein as Epic Games' popular shooter.So, in recent days there have been reports that Halo Studios are making extensive use of AI in the development of its upcoming game."
"A title many believe to be an Unreal Engine 5 remake of Halo Combat Evolved.The source behind the rumours is the usually very credible Halo insider RebsGaming.Who has now had enough of the rumours and writes that many people are misinterpreting what I reported.As if it directly confirms AI is being used in all the wrong ways and Halo is doomed."
"I did not report that.Another person with proven insight into Microsoft is Windows Central editor Jez Corden who agrees with RebsGaming's statement and adds.Halo is not using generative AI in its game dev slash art assets etc for its next game.Microsoft has no mandate on studios to use generative AI for games."
"I'm going to assume that is a big fat yes or yet at the end of that.Knowing Microsoft I'd probably say that's something that will be coming in soon.Anyway, however the fact that Halo Studios is apparently working on not just one Halo game but two.This is according to the aforementioned RebsGaming, thanks Gamespot, who says that in addition to the above mentioned remake."
"They are also developing a live service long term updating multiplayer game.Which apparently resembles another very big title in the genre.Its live service component is like Fortnite.On October 24th, this Friday, Halo Studios will reveal the future of Halo."
"Hopefully we'll get to see at least one of these two projects and perhaps something else worthwhile.But while we wait for that, remember this is unconfirmed information that should of course be taken with the usual grain of salt.Now this is a bit of a strange thing for me because if you had to sort of define Halo Infinite.You'd say that it's a live service game in and of itself."
"Because there's constant updates to that game bringing new, well, content.Lots of cosmetics, lots of events.It's multiplayer geared and focused.I don't really know what more they can do to make it Fortnite inspired."
"Unless you sort of take away all the battle pass systems that they have and you make it more store based I guess.And you have quirkier and different sort of cosmetics and collaborations.But to me that isn't Halo.I don't know really how it can be more Fortnite inspired."
"I think that you look at Halo and the way that it's going.I think it paints a picture of these sort of older video game franchises.I say older.The ones that are now becoming older."
"Because they're kind of in this weird area where Halo hasn't been great for a long while.Which means there's a lot of younger audiences that probably aren't too familiar with the Halo.That a lot of us attribute and say like that's Halo.That's what we love about Halo."
"I think Halo is in a position right now where it needs to study what Battlefield 6 has done.And go we don't really care about the grander sort of idea of where video games are going.We're going to make a game for Halo fans.And Halo fans only."
"We're not going to try and tap into the sort of grand scheme thing.We're just going to tap into what Halo fans want.And you know it might not be a game that sells 20 million copies.But it'll probably go down well and it'll probably resonate well with the community."
"And it'll probably for its lifespan it'll probably be popular.I think that's what Halo needs.It's no longer a series like for example Call of Duty.Where they can just crank out similar stuff every year and people buy into it."
"Halo isn't that franchise at the moment.And I think they need to look at it and say maybe Halo isn't Microsoft's tentpole franchise anymore.Maybe it's something that a lot of people are very passionate about.But which doesn't have the same driving force."
"As some of the other ones.So we'll have to see how this goes.But to me as someone who has been a long time fan of Halo.I would describe it as one of those games that really defined me as an individual."
"As I was growing up.The idea of a more Fortnite inspired Halo is almost terrifying.I really hope that this isn't.I mean we haven't seen anything about the game yet."
"But I really do hope that it's not the parts of Fortnite.I don't know how you can say Halo can be Fortnite inspired.Halo is best as like an arcade shooter.So you don't really think Battle Royale in that regards."
"Cosmetics don't make sense.You don't want wacky collaborations in Halo.I don't really understand how this is going to possibly work in that regards.But we'll have to stay tuned."
"Again the Halo World Championship happens this weekend.The big keynote is on I think October 24th as Jonas wrote in that piece there.So coming up soon.And maybe we'll have some answers for you."
"So stay tuned for that.But otherwise that's all the time that I have.So thank you for joining me.And I'll see you all in the next GOTV News tomorrow."