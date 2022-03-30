GRTV News - Amazon Web Services are down globally: Roblox and Fornite are not working right now

Things are coming back online after a hectic morning with AWS.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though, today we're talking the news that broke this morning, which was about Amazon's web services basically going offline, Fortnite, Roblox, they were all unavailable early in the hours of this morning, and I say early in the hours of this morning, I don't actually mean past midnight, I mean probably when you woke up about, if you're in the UK or in Europe at about 8 or 9 British summer time."
"Now it's worth saying that immediately service is being restored as of sort of 6am pacific standard time, Amazon has been working to get a lot of instances back online, so things like digital payment systems, Amazon web services are coming back, the underlying issue has been found and is being mitigated and so more stuff is gradually popping back up, so probably by the end of today, the end of the working day in the UK time or probably when the Americans are just about waking up and getting ready to go to work, we will see things fully restored with any luck, but yeah, scary stuff if you were looking at Amazon web services this morning and being baffled by the fact that nothing was working, and it's always interesting to look at these things, especially from a gaming perspective, because while you might be like well I wasn't buying anything on Amazon this morning, if you were playing Fortnite or something before work or in the UK again, or a late night session if you're in America or you're playing Roblox or anything like that, you wouldn't be able to use those features, so it's always interesting how much can just snap away from you really, really quickly, but as Alberto has fully got with the updates here, we've seen a lot of Amazon services affected by the outage, including data, including health wake, including network firewalls, things like that, app data, location tips, you name it, there's loads of stuff here, Amazon work mail, all that stuff has been completely affected, but is coming back now, so as Alberto writes, with a couple of updates here, digital payment systems were failing, but Amazon has found the cause and services are being slowly restored, and as of about 10, 20 minutes ago, they are still working on getting rid of some issues, but a lot of it is starting to come back and a lot of users are reporting that services are back online, so a bit of a scare this morning, but nothing to be too concerned about, it's not like when we've seen previous networks go down for hours and hours on end, and other things being affected as well, but yeah, very interesting that this can happen, it's always a worthy reminder of like, even though we always consider online to be the future and online to be the centre of everything nowadays, the fact that the web can sometimes be a bit temperamental still, and not always play ball the way that we want it to, were you affected by the Amazon web services outage this morning, will you be looking to, I don't know, play some Fortnite later now that it's back online, or is it back online for you, let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."