GRTV News - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker seems to have cost almost $600 million

Making it the third-most expensive film ever.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Star Wars, and very specifically Episode 9, The Rise of Skywalker, because there's always this idea thrown around that Episode 7 of Star Wars, The Force Awakens, is the most expensive film ever made, and it incurred an absolutely astronomical fee to make it, the sort of money that now everyone else uses it as a comparison point, if a film cost as much money as this one did, it's probably too expensive. There's only ever been one other film that's got close to The Force Awakens, that is Jurassic World Dominion, another film that cost a lot of money to make and it didn't really deliver an exceptional end product, and it turns out there is a third film that exists in that same truly upper echelon bracket of The Force Awakens, and it is another Star Wars film, it is The Rise of Skywalker. It cost a massive amount of money to be made, and again this is typically when they talk about the cost of making movies, they just talk about the production cost, they're not talking about the additional marketing fees that are incurred on it, and let's just say it's a lot of money, so anyway, let's dive on in."
"The Rise of Skywalker reportedly cost Disney $593 million, making the galaxy-spanning story the third most expensive film ever made. According to a new report from Forbes, the final chapter of the Skywalker saga has cost Disney far more than was initially planned, a staggering $593 million. This makes it the third most expensive film ever made behind The Force Awakens and Jurassic World Dominion. Previous reports hinted at a total cost of around $415 million, considerably less, but still of course very, very expensive indeed. Disney revealed on Monday that the total cost of 2019's Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker came to $593.7 million, which is around £450.2 million, making it the third most expensive movie in history. The reason behind the sky-high price tag is a very troubled production, with Abrams finally coming to the rescue and trying to piece together the story after Colin Trevorrow exited the project due to creative disagreements. Did you enjoy The Rise of Skywalker?I'm just going to quickly bring up this Forbes article here, and it's this first two paragraphs that you need to pay attention to. So the cost was this, £450.2 million, and the cost of production company rose by £8 million last year, putting it within, again, it's very, very close to the cost of the most expensive movie ever made, which is The Force Awakens, which cost £452 million. And again, the only other one that's in there is Jurassic World Dominion, which cost £453.6 million. So it looks like recently Jurassic World Dominion has just pipped The Force Awakens and become the most expensive movie of all time as well."
"So you've got three movies there that, between the three of them, cost $1.35 billion to make, the three films.Now, movies are expensive, and you typically see the ones that are the most expensive to make are the ones that have the biggest reliance on CG and computer effects. Star Wars has a lot of them, of course, and Jurassic has a fair few as well. Still, any movie that costs that much money to make probably should be made, because, again, with movies, it's always this idea that however much money it costs to actually make the film, the production costs, the total cost is around double that, because the marketing fees is typically, you know, you can typically double it to market the film as well. So you're looking at a film that's cost just shy of around £900 million to make, right, which in dollars is about $1.1 billion or something like that dollars, which means that it has to be a billion dollar earner right off the gate, or over a billion dollar earner right out the gate to really be breaking even. Now, being a Star Wars film, there is the additional elements to it, and it has the longevity, right? People will be watching Star Wars for years and years to come, so it's going to continue to rake in, like, legacy fees, I guess, for Disney, or legacy revenue. But still, movies shouldn't cost that much money to make, because it makes it incredibly hard for them to make money back at the box office. It's an enormous uphill climb, and some of the best movies you'll watch these days as well are the ones that cost less, because they, you know, a small amount of money means that there's more creative control handed to the director, because there's less executives overseeing it, because there's so much money pumped into it, so various different things. But I don't know whether we'll see a movie get close to the production costs of these three Titans anytime soon, for the simple reason that the box office does not generate as much money as it used to. So spending £450 million on a movie is almost a death sentence in many ways. So we'll see, but the key thing to note is that The Rise of Skywalker is now the third most expensive film of all time. It's incredibly close to being the most expensive film of all time, it's about £3 million away from being the most expensive film of all time, meaning that, you know, if some additional costs are found somewhere, it may become the most expensive film of all time. But yeah, we'll stay tuned and see about that, but otherwise that's all the time that I have, so thank you for joining me, and I'll see you all in the next Jotting News tomorrow."