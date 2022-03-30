DJI Osmo Nano (Quick Look) - Compact but Powerful

This small camera is designed to offer professional level performance all while being in a small and compact chassis.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I have been very vocal, particularly these past few months, that I think DJI really deserves a lot of credit for not only updating their, well, their very sort of common product portfolio, but basically doing new things."
"They made their first 360 degree camera not too long ago, which we had here on the show.And they also have done some new things with their drones, which I think is really cool.But it has all been leading up to this, which I think is the big new thing for DJI to do in 2025."
"This is the Osmo Nano.And let me just start by saying that what you see before you here is actually what you're getting in the standard kit.It is something that I've been harping on about, even with that 360 degree camera."
"Do you know what's very important for 360 degree cameras?That you can mount it on something so that you can ski, or bike, or skate, or whatever it is that needs that full 360 degree capture area.Because usually that's very action oriented."
"But DJI doesn't give you any mounting tools in the box.You just get the camera, meaning that it is ostensibly useless without you spending more than in the standard kit.But here, you get a bunch of mounting options, very much akin to the old Insta360 Go 2."
"So this is the actual camera.It is a small, action-based camera, which takes on water very well, and can be used for a whole host of different shooting scenarios with built-in storage.The cool first thing you get is this."
"It is the little screen which holds host to a number of different things.For instance, both the screen, but also built-in SD card-based storage is all here, and it just makes it more neat to take with you around, like this.So it gives you an additional battery pack too, and you can mount it whatever the way the pogo pins doesn't care what kind of orientation it's in."
"So you can use it to frame yourself up, or you can use it the other way around to frame others up.Incredibly versatile.But you might think, well, if this is pogo pin based and with the little clamps, how does the rest of the mounting work?Well, this is a magnetic back area, so I can attach it here."
"This is a necklace, for instance, or you can use it in a whole host of different shooting scenarios.So if you're walking, for instance, and you want something in chest height, well, you would be having it here, and it would give you more of a point of view type footage that could last for a long time."
"Again, very useful for a whole host of different scenarios.This is for a helmet or a cap or something like that, and it's very easy.So you just mount this.This uses this, the same clamps and pogo pins, and now you have a clamp."
"And I found this to be a little bit wonky, but I just wanted to try it out.If you wanted this in there too, it still does this magnetically.Now it's quite heavy, but still a lot of options are given here.And then a suction car mount, which basically means that you can take this on the hood of a car or whatever surface you might need, still with the same clamps."
"All of this are available right out of the box.The only thing they don't give you is a bag to store it all in, which I think is ludicrous because a small hard shell bag would have cost how much?So I brought this on my own volition to just have somewhere to keep all of these small things in."
"Still, it's lovely.It weighs 53 grams without this little protective mount here, which is great.With the Vision Dock, which DJI calls it, it's 72 grams, meaning that it is very light.It records for around 90 minutes, which I think is absolutely fantastic, but again, that can be expanded."
"And there's either 64 gigs or 128 gigs on the camera itself, meaning that if you don't use the Vision Dock to offload footage to, which has your SD card, well, then it can still go for a pretty long time with 128 gigs, for instance.With the Vision Dock, that expands to 200 minutes and a microSD slot, meaning that you could just have this rolling for ages and ages on something that is so small and light."
"The camera itself, you can probably tell that it's a pretty big sensor.It's a 1 over 1.3 inch CMOS sensor.It records in 4K60 with an ISO of 100 to 25,600.That should mean that it takes light pretty well, but I will say that in my initial testing, I did find it to be more challenging during challenging lighting scenarios, such as dusk or even dark."
"There's a lot of grain introduced there because the lens, despite its size, simply cannot catch the light that very well.Still, it's a very big sensor, so the capture area is 143 degrees.That's not full, ultra-wide fisheye style footage, but it is very action-oriented, which I think is fine."
"It has IP certification, which is great.The camera itself is validated for 10 meters of depth, but the problem is that this Vision Dock only is, I think, splash-proof.It is IPX4, meaning that it'll take a rainstorm, but it should not be submerged, meaning that if you're doing something very action-oriented, you just bring the camera, but then again, you can."
"It's compact, it's versatile, and I think with all of these toys in the box, it's a fantastic, fantastic value proposition.So good job, DJI.See you on the next one."