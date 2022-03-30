SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite (Quick Look) - Ultra-Fidelity

This premium audio device combines SteelSeries' design expertise with top of the line materials and drivers.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I don't necessarily say that my opinion is more valued or more important than anyone else's."
"I will say that I'm a reviewer here in Denmark, in Scandinavia, and that I have particular opinions about what I like and what I don't like.And I know these things already after having tested a bunch of different headsets over the years."
"And one thing that I like is that I like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, which this closely resembles.We'll get to why it's different.I like it for a bunch of different reasons that simply fit what I want a gaming headset to be."
"I like that there is this piece of elastic, which means that the pressure on the top of my head is evenly distributed.I find the comfort to be much more sustainable throughout longer sessions of play.I love that the microphone is buried inside the cup."
"I don't necessarily want it to be nestled up here where I think it gets in the way.I don't want it to be detachable, meaning that I can lose it.But this way, it is completely flush and out of the way when I don't need it, and it's always accessible when I do."
"Secondly, I think SteelSeries came up with a fantastic idea many, many years ago when they wanted, they bundled in something like this with every Arctis Pro Wireless.And just, I think, I can't remember what it was called beforehand.The point is, there's an extra battery in here, meaning that when these wireless headsets to your console runs out of battery, it is as quick as swapping the battery and putting the empty one in here ready to charge."
"And this also serves as the dongle or the piece for the signal to go to, where you can also access very quick settings about how you want your sound to be.So it is just, I think, a full slam dunk.Everything here is as it should be in my world."
"So when SteelSeries recently caught some flack for offering an elite version of this headset, which costs a lot of money, well, I immediately said, well, that depends.Because not every time, like for one, the fundamentals of the Arctis Pro Wireless are so strong that I would urge anyone to buy it over almost anything else."
"I think they're that good.So when they come out in this Arctis Elite version, which are much more expensive, I'm inclined to say, well, it's so perfect.So let's see what they do."
"Now first and foremost, this has a different color.It has a different surface texture all the way around.It almost feels like Alcantara now.There is a different surface treatment to the memory foam on the cups, on this piece of elastic here, and even on the frame."
"It feels like faux leather, and it's incredible.I know that you don't spend as much time holding your headset, but it feels fantastic to hold.They have definitely spent a lot of time, and on these brass hinges as well, which is on the command unit as well, it's fantastic."
"I know these are just small flourishes.Most of the time, you'll be wearing them, but luckily, this also translates into comfort.This is the most comfortable headset I've ever tried for gaming, and with bar none.The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless does much of the same things, but because of this material upgrade, it is completely, like, it's unmatched."
"These small brass accents are also here on, for instance, the volume knob, which is given this little knurled edge.It almost feels like an escapement taking over the teeth of a gear.It feels very mechanical and intentional, and it's just fantastic."
"In terms of what's inside, well, you get high-res 96kHz or 24-bit sound through new 40mm carbon fiber drivers.There's a new OmniPlay protocol, which is basically just multi-point adaptability.That means that it can be actively paired to several types of devices at the same time."
"So we've seen this before, essentially.You have this hooked up to your PS5, someone calls you, you take the call from the headset.It's not new or anything like that.To me, it is the 42% more efficient ANC."
"It is this comfort, this material choice.It is the increased sound.We will be fully reviewing this and exploring whether or not it can be worth its high asking price."
"But until, like, right now, I'm like, you could ask almost anything, and this is still the best.And as we've said with Bang & Olufsen reviews, if you're the best, you're allowed to charge more and a lot more too."
"See you on the next one."