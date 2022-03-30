Bad Bunnies - Kiyo - Bunny Tyranny Gamescom 2025 Interview with (PixelRats)

We spoke with programmer Federico Sauro and game designer and pixel artist Isolde Kujiper, all about the upcoming crime platformer set in a dystopian city ruled by rabbits.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor. Today I'm here in a little, wonderful little alcove you guys, it's a wonderful little backdrop, very artsy and nice. And I'm here with Federico and Isolde to talk a little bit about a little indie game called Kiyo. Now this is a very interesting game because it's, you two are the sole developers, correct? Is that right? Yeah, so you're making this as well as sort of a side project as well, right? This is something that you're doing on top of working day jobs, is that right? Yeah, I can't really talk about my day job but I used to be full-time on this project and for practical reasons we switched but Isolde is still full-time. Yeah, this is my full-time project, yeah. So tell me a little bit about Kiyo then and why you wanted to make it, you know, what stood out to you that you thought this is a game that I really wish people can see? Well, it's a game we made entirely from scratch by hand, so Isolde drew every single pixel one by one and I wrote every single line of code from scratch. We have our own engine and the reason is that we can surprise the player also with some technological tricks and we wanted to modernize pixel art a little bit. So our pixel art is dynamically shaded and lit and we have dynamic shadows that are ray traced and will influence the gameplay. Yeah, and the look is kind of influenced by my art style. I love Japan, I love animals, so I thought I'd combine them and create Kiyo. So tell me a little about the actual idea behind the game as well because it's quite an interesting setup you've got here where it's an animal world run by bunnies by the sounds of things as well. So tell me a little bit about the bunnies and what's going on here and why, you know, what the player is getting up to in this world? So the player will play as him or herself. They just take control of the body of Kiyo who is a little tiger feline creature living in this world and he is oppressed by the bunnies. The bunnies became really powerful and capitalistic and weird and everyone is a slave of the bunnies and your goal is to figure out first of all why they're doing this, how, and then figure out a way to stop them. And it's a bit satirical as well because after all these bunnies are behaving a bit like the worst side of humanity and the story evolves and guides the player through a bunch of crazy locations in the city and they're all different from each other. The way they look, the way they play, we have many mechanics. It's still a side-scrolling game but we have jumping, ninja rope, swinging, bunny killing, stinking around, pole dancing, stripping even. Cat spetting. Cat spetting, yeah."
"That's a good one. So you've got quite a combination of different things going on. As you say, you know, there's combat, there's action, there's platforming, there's puzzles. Tell me a little bit about the idea then. It's the sort of, I guess, sort of 4D idea of it, right? The idea that the player is sort of existing in a fourth dimension, breaking into the game, you know. What sort of led you to wanting to go down that route? The idea is to create a direct rapport with the player. We think it's easier to surprise them, keep them a bit on edge and also be more direct, like create this rapport. Also because we have three playable characters, not only Kyo the tiger but also Zoe the fox and Rocky the raccoon. They all behave a little bit differently and at the end of the game, after the first playthrough, you'll be able to go back and replay any level with a different character, potentially beating your time or killing all the enemies in the level more easily or doing it with perfect stealth score. So tell me a little bit about the art direction then because obviously there's beautiful pixel graphics that you're putting through in this game. When you're making a game like this with these pixel artworks, you know, what do you go about and how do you make it so that it stands out and feels different compared to the other pixel games out there? I was new to pixel art when I started this and in the beginning I was looking at other pixel art but then I really realized if I make it like other pixel artists, it looks like their art. So then I started looking at pictures from Tokyo, for instance, and just drew the pictures in pixel art style and then I created like my own style and that's how it kind of evolved. And for the animals, I just spent lots of time creating the faces and all kind of without any example and it's kind of evolved like this. And I really like neon lights and colourfulness and I try to put it in the game as well because I like to wow the player with nice colours and I constantly want to amaze them kind of with nice scenes because aesthetics are really important to me and that's my biggest contribution to the game, I think. And tell me a little bit about the idea of like having this sort of almost cyberpunk setup, right? It's quite dystopian in a way with the way that it's all set up. How did that play into any of the art direction that you chose? Probably because I like Asia. Japan is already a bit dystopian and then I love satire. I love dark humour and yeah, that combination made it kind of funny and like there's ads about bowtail, like the bunnies are enlarging their tails. It's kind of a mirror to people because it looks a bit ridiculous in the game but we are doing this and we're also scrolling our phones all day long. The bunnies are doing it too and it's like a playful mirror to people but then yeah, only lightweight. So yeah, I just want to make people laugh. The original concept was actually totally different. It was meant to be set more in a middle-aged style type of thing with dark dungeons, brick buildings and castles and darkness and firelight. That's what I was thinking about. Then she came on board and was like, no, let's have neon lights but that's not compatible. So in the end, it became a modern Asian megacity but you still have your bow and shoot fire arrows. Yeah, I just really wanted to create an Asian world. That was my biggest passion but then we also have one level that's set in a prison and that's totally his style, like castle, shadows, fire and with that in that level you play as Rocky the raccoon and Rocky can become invisible. So that's a really different vibe and I think, yeah, maybe the next game will make it more in his style but because I was new to the art, I had to learn and I wanted to do it my way."
"Yes. All right, so you're still working on the game right now. What sort of timeline are you looking at for when you want to get it out there? Beginning of next year but there's a demo on Steam right now available for everyone to try and we will also release on Nintendo Switch. And as a final question then, the game's launching next year, early next year, whatever. What's one thing when the game does launch that you're really excited for fans to experience for themselves?Personally, the very first thing that happens when you click on play because it's a surprise and I think it's very good to introduce the person to this world which is like breaking the first world, breaking your screen almost. For me, I think it's the humor. There's lots of Easter eggs all over the game and the versatility. Like every level is different and you will not even be bored, I think. Yeah. Well, there's a little slice of what's coming in Kyo. Again, we'll see the full release sometime next year so stay tuned for that but otherwise if you want a taste of the game you can hop on the demo, check it out and see what you think of it yourselves."
