Time is Precious - Kromlech Gamescom 2025 Interview with Perun Creative

We caught up with UI, UX, and level designer Milan Hrycjuk to learn more about the upcoming action-RPG that features crucial decision-making and time mechanics.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor. I'm currently here with Milan from Perun Creative to talk a little bit about Kromlech. Now this is a really special appointment that we've done here because it's the first time that you're showing gameplay off right to the world, so tell me a little bit about that. Are you excited to finally be able to show Kromlech to the wider world? Yeah actually we have been, we have released the gameplay trailer so this is not like a first time but yeah it's the first time where we're actually showing the actual gameplay on Gamescom so yeah and I'm pretty excited. Actually I think the reactions are pretty good so yeah it's cool. Stay tuned. So tell me a little bit about Kromlech and the inspiration behind the game, you know, why did you want to make this quite unusual sort of gritty and action-packed sort of, I don't want to say fantasy, but there are fantastical elements too right? Yeah there are fantastical elements. Actually the main reason why to make this kind of game was because we miss these types of games in the market and we wanted to create the game which we always wanted to play so this is like a special game for us, we are making it for us and for the others because we're missing these types of games and for example the huge influence was the gothic, like all the gothic series especially first and the second part and also we want to like make honor to the old swords and sorcery types of genres so the Conan the barbarian in a celtic world and yeah that last but not least was the topic of the celtic roots here in middle europe because I think not a lot of people know about this these roots especially in middle europe we have like a celtic roots. I want to educate people somehow that this is the part of a like a strong and important part of history here. So there's quite a few interesting elements about this game including the day system right and how that plays into it so what can players expect from this? Yeah actually so the days are you can spend as much time as you want in one day but there are some systems with which we are telling you you're exhausted you need to rest you need to go to another day and also if you die the time goes to another day so you want to go to another day but in the time you want you you are decided that I want to go to another day so the dying that the only punish for dying is that the time goes forward the not at the time when you want it. And Cromlech's a game all about consequences right about making decisions that perhaps will have a grander impact on the wider world. Yeah actually the one thing I would love to mention is the crisis system which we are really proud of because the crisis system is something like a world event which brings you the story and narrative to the game and also it brings a bag of quests so it's something like okay these this day this happens to the world and you need to react to it or you can ignore it but if you ignore it the consequences will be huge there will be word scars something what will happen to the world these threats are starting to be real and it it makes the world that your game world nearly impossible to play because you can lose everything you can lose the hub you can lose the npcs the story givers the service npcs and everything but if you're hardcore enough you can play even without that because you still have your hero's journey which leads you to your to your point of interest. So obviously yeah well soon the game be coming to early access right and you're going to go through an early access portion before getting the to the eventual 1.0 what can fans expect from the early access launch for the game? Okay from the early access you can expect like I would say 30% of the map and something what we could call first act because you're still chasing some faction boss as I can say and actually a lot of the gameplay systems will stay so we are just adding the content like more content to the full to the full game but in early access you can experience most of the gameplay actually. And as a final question Milan so when the early access arrival does happen what's one part of Chromleg that you're really really excited for fans to experience for themselves? Well I think it's a combat system as we call RTL system it's our own intervention and I would love to say it's not another souls like as the players are expected or expecting by seeing the trailers we are not souls like souls born we have our own system and this combat is really fun and really enjoyable to play because yeah it's complex and you can see it in the trailers so. Well stay tuned for more on the game again you know early access is coming up soon eventual 1.0 and for any update about Chromleg you'll find it all on your local game reactor region. Thanks guys!"