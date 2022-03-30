Glorious Model D3 Wireless (Quick Look) - Infinite Action

The latest mouse from Glorious is designed to be ultralight, has hotswappable batteries, remappable inputs, and a precise sensor.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This is the glorious model D3 wireless and it has one central new idea, which I do think is interesting."
"Whether or not you'll find it useful is up to you, but I at least find it interesting and I think that there are too few interesting things happening in this particular space.So first and foremost, inexpensive, you'll have to, you know, get it for I think €169.That is the same as the ROG Harp A2 Ace and the Logitech Superlite."
"So it is one of the more expensive models on the market.I'll get to why, but it's not the lightest considering that it is as expensive.It's 69 grams, but it does house a lot of interesting things.So it uses the BAMF 3.0 sensor, which I think taps out of 30,000 dpi."
"Whether or not you need 30,000 dpi or whether or not that is a measurable parameter for how good a mouse is, even if you don't use all of that dpi, that is, I don't know.There are definitely arguments for and against out on the broader web.It has a 750 inches per second, so IPS."
"The switches here are also glorious as own and are rated for 130 million clicks.We've seen that before.It has 8,000 hertz polling rate, wireless even through its dongle, which is lovely.And it also has Bluetooth, which is something that Razer continues to, well, not offer."
"Why do you need Bluetooth?Well, for one, I use a MacBook for some parts of my workflow, and I also occasionally game on a computer.I could use the Bluetooth on my Mac and then have my dongle 2.4 gigahertz dongle in my computer and I could use it for both use cases."
"That is why in some cases it's good to have Bluetooth.And at the very least, when you pay 169 euros, it should be offered, which it is here.That is good.Now, what is special?I mean, it has this little cool RGB strip here, which is very nice."
"It is slightly right hand sculpted, which I think is also neat.But your eyes might be drawn to this big orange bar here at the bottom.This is called infinite play.And the reason it's called infinite play is that if you press it, it will eject a battery."
"Now, it should be said that the mouse itself will run you at least 10, 12-ish hours on a little built in battery.That's why it's still on right now.But this battery will extend that to, I think, over 100 hours, over 120 hours on Bluetooth and at least 70 hours on 2.4 gigahertz with RGB on."
"So do you need external or swappable batteries for something that lasts this long?Well, that's up to you.But the point is, there might be cases where you're playing and your mouse dies with the battery.And you'll be annoyed, you are in the middle of a Counter-Strike match or whatever, and you're looking for a USB Type-C cable, and then you all of a sudden have to go cabled and you don't want to do that."
"Well, with this mouse, you get a little charger, like with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, actually, which is also connected to your PC or your console.Once the battery dies, you very quickly remove one of the ear covers and you hot swap them.It takes you 10 seconds and then the other one will go in its charger."
"So there always is a charged battery ready to go.This is exactly the same.So it is a cool little system, I think.Is it useful?Well, I don't know."
"The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless will not last you 70 or even 100 hours of usage.That is why the battery is there.Because it might be on while you're doing something else, standard battery drain and all of that stuff."
"So you come back to a dead headset.A lot of people experience that.Do people experience dead mice all of a sudden or frequently?I don't know."
"There's a lot of people out there that play a lot and use their PC and their mouse a lot.So the knowledge that once it does die, it's a quick click, click.That's pretty useful to me, sounds useful to me.So this is on sale right now."
"I love it for its cool new idea, and I do think that it gets the fundamentals right as well.Whether or not it's good for you, mom, that's up for you to find out.See you on the next one."