GRTV News - Official data confirms Battlefield 6 shipped seven million copies in three days

It has been a record-breaking launch for the franchise.
Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be building on what we were talking about yesterday actually, because yesterday we were talking about Battlefield 6 and we were talking about a report that did the rounds in regards to the amount of copies that Battlefield 6 had sold.
"And the report, it said that 6.5 million units had been sold so far.And when we were talking about it, you know, I mentioned that we didn't actually have a time frame, or the report never mentioned a time frame in the amount of copies, or how many days that they were looking at the sales data for that."
"And they also never mentioned, you know, what day they stopped taking the data from, meaning by the time that a full week had gone by, there's very, it was a very real chance that a full, you know, 7 million copies have been sold or more.It turns out we were kind of undervaluing it a little bit, because the data that was being shared around in that report, the estimations were clearly taken from very early on in Battlefield's launch, because now EA has come out and provided official information, and I think it's higher than anyone could have possibly expected."
"So let's take a look.So yes, Battlefield 6 sells over 7 million copies in three days, a record-breaking launch for the franchise and a monumental success for the team.So yesterday we heard some rumours about Battlefield 6 selling more than 6 million copies, something that EA now not only confirms, but has more to share."
"In a press release, the company reveals that a staggering 7 million copies of the game have been sold during the first three days, a new record for the franchise, and according to their data, a total of 172 million battles has played out during these days, as well as over 15 million hours of gameplay being streamed."
"And a heartfelt message to the fans, the general manager of Battlefield had the following to say.First and foremost, we want to thank our players.Battlefield 6 was built with our fans.From the initial concept through to the implementation of Battlefield Labs and into the record-shattering open beta, we have been obsessed with player feedback."
"Together with our players, we have had a singular goal to craft the best Battlefield ever, and this is just the beginning.Our first season of new content is just 12 days away, but there are of course challenges ahead that the team needs to maintain the players' interest, and especially the coming weeks when they'll go face-to-face with this year's Call of Duty."
"Are you playing Battlefield 6?So, as a point of reference, we don't typically see sales information from a lot of the sort of annual titans like EA Sports FC, but from the data that we do have, it's looking like Battlefield 6 is so far the second best-selling game of the year."
"Now, don't get me wrong, Mario Kart World sold really well, and it's probably continued to sell incredibly well, but if we're talking over a launch period, over the first three days, I think if I'm right in saying there's only been one game that has bested Battlefield 6 so far this year, and that was Monster Hunter Wilds, which sold, looking back, I think it was eight million units in the first three days."
"But again, as we talked about yesterday, Monster Hunter Wilds fell off a cliff.Once the game launched, the interest dropped significantly with sales, and it didn't manage to continue carrying that surge of interest forward.Battlefield 6 now has that challenge ahead of it as well."
"Again, we only know the first three days.We are now on the seventh day of launch.So is it unreasonable to say that it shipped another million, maybe two million copies in the four days that have followed?Potentially more."
"I would say absolutely yes.So I think we're heading into another weekend as well now.So I wouldn't be surprised too much at all if, within a few days, or maybe even a few hours, if EA come out and they say Battlefield has now reached 10 million copies sold, or something like that."
"That really wouldn't surprise me, because when they do this, when they say it sold seven million copies in its first three days, you have to go and say, OK, what about the four days that have been since those three days?So it is fascinating."
"But yeah, they do have some challenges ahead of themselves now, because, yeah, Call of Duty is coming out in about two weeks or something like that, three weeks.But there's also Arc Raiders that's coming out, and Arc Raiders is a particularly interesting project because it's made by a studio called Embark, who are built of DICE veterans."
"So I'm not saying there's going to be competition there, well, there will be competition, but it's not, you know, they haven't done it to out of spite or anything like that, but people who are familiar with Arc Raiders and the development team behind it probably look at it and think maybe it's a bit of a natural progression to go from Battlefield 6 to Arc Raiders."
"So we'll have to see.I think the game will continue to sell well.I don't think it'll ever reach EA's astronomical expectations that reported a while back where they wanted 100 million players or something like that."
"I don't think it'll ever reach that, but I also think that was always a ridiculous goal.But yeah, seven million copies over its first three days is amazing, and rightly so, I think, you know, all the success that this game's had is deserved.So congratulations to DICE, to Ripple Effect, to Criterion, and Motive, who make up Battlefield Studios."
