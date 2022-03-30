GRTV News - Battlefield 6 seems to have had an immense launch

It's said that the game has already shipped 6.5 million copies.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're talking a little bit about Battlefield for the simple reason that a report or I guess an analytical piece of information has started doing the rounds that suggests the sort of sales figures of the game has already raked in. Now bear in mind Battlefield 6 launched on October 10th which means as of Thursday, as of recording this on a Thursday, it's been out for six days so it's not even completed its first full week on sale yet. And again EA hasn't shared any of this information officially, this is coming from a report from various respected analysts so it's probably somewhat accurate but it's not coming directly from EA but regardless the information that's being shared is incredibly impressive so let's take a look."
"So yeah Battlefield 6 sells 6.5 million copies according to analysts, if correct this is indeed a stunning comeback for the franchise. So the digital war is in full swing and even though it technically won't truly kick off until this year's Call of Duty arrives in a few weeks there's no doubt that Battlefield 6 has got off to a great start. According to analysts the shooter has sold over 6.5 million copies and in doing so is estimated to have generated in excess of $350 million in revenue. So bear in mind though that these numbers have yet to be confirmed by EA or DICE. Digging a bit deeper there are signs that point to the majority of sales being on the PC with Steam alone supposed to be accounting for almost 70% of all sales. At least according to analyst firm Alinea who claims that this amazing performance is in line with what they've predicted. Spokesperson Rhys Elliott had this to say. After years of missteps the Battlefield series is back with a frankly outrageous commercial debut with over 6.5 million units sold through its first few days across PC and console as per our estimates. He then went on to highlight the revenue and said this translates to more than $350 million in gross revenue putting Battlefield 6 in the conversation with this year's generation's biggest launches. Are you one of the many players who have been flocking to Battlefield 6?So it's interesting this. If it's right and 6.5 million copies is accurate it's worth saying that I think this is the second best selling game of the year in regards to launch week sales. I think so far the only game that had a bigger launch than Battlefield 6 has been Monster Hunter Wilds back in February when it sold like 8 million copies or something mad in like 3 days. But it's also worth noting about Monster Hunter Wilds is that game had incredibly poor legs. After shipping all those copies at launch it hasn't really sold very well since. It's really slowed down in the months that followed to the point where we don't really see sales updates about Monster Hunter Wilds at the moment. Probably due to the fact that the game has it's own demons at the moment and that's probably stopping new players from picking up the game. Battlefield 6 we'll have to see how it's legs fare. 6.5 million copies. Again it's difficult to know when exactly this date is taken from because this is the 6th day it's been on sale as of recording this video. So it might only be taking into account 4 days worth of sales here. You know if they wrote the report yesterday for example. So by the time we get to the first week there's a very real chance that it sold 7 million plus copies. But we'll have to stay tuned for that. And then again as per it's legs I think it has now this sort of grace period for the next few weeks, 2, 3 weeks where it can continue to sell well. It will then take a dip when Call of Duty arrives and that's going to happen just because these are conflicting titles right. These are competing titles and the people who have been playing Battlefield will probably go to play Call of Duty then because they always move on to the next new thing. So we'll have to see how it ultimately fares. But 6.5 million copies is massive. They say 350 million dollars in revenues there which I'm not too sure whether that, I don't think that means taking into account money that it's made after taking into account budget and what not. Because as far as I'm aware Battlefield 6's budget was immensely high. So it's probably getting close to breaking even or something like that at the moment but we'll have to see."
"Again though with Battlefield it's going to be, this game is going to be around for a while now. I can't see a new Battlefield game coming out for the next 2 maybe 3 years. 2's probably more accurate. So it's going to continue to sell well but 6.5 million copies and it's, well probably half of it's opening week that's really strong so we'll have to stay tuned for more on that front. But yeah that's all the time that I have so thank you for watching and I'll see you all on the next GRTV News."