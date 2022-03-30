Fractal Design Meshify 2 (Quick Look) - Rugged Good Looks

We take a look at this new PC case, which has an angular mesh design that is meant for enhanced airflow and to present a bold visual style.
"Are you ready?And as I said, their base is the case, and this is the Meshify 2.Meshify, because of this really iconic angled front grill, which is immediately recognizable and something which I think generates a lot of sort of, it's very positive because it sort of strides in between, it sort of balances on the knife's edge, which is the premium sort of design forward workstation aesthetic, and then something a little bit more gamery."
"Obviously, one panel here is glass, meaning that you can fill this to the brim with RGB to satisfy your every sort of gamer lighting fixture needs, but the point is that the case itself needs to be a little bit more subdued than that to also allow for the expression of something that wants to be a little bit more anonymous or professional looking."
"And that is where the Meshify 2 comes in.So as I said, you have this front angular mesh, which has different layers of mesh which can filter in airflow, which basically just means that you can reduce the amount of airflow in order to increase the amount of filtration that is happening, that is up to you."
"It has a dual layout, which is easy for big motherboards, and that basically means that you can work within the space itself by removing this glass panel right here.There is securing screws here if you don't want it to come off as easily as I just undid it there, where there are these dimples that dig into this piece of plastic here."
"So again, very easy to close.But as I said, dual layout, and this is very simple for a lot of you people out there, but it just felt like that I wanted to explain it.It means that you can work here on the back with it in a very different way."
"You can actually strip down almost the entire case, meaning there is only the frame left.That means that there is basically no restraints in terms of how you want to work on the case, and for a lot of these types of builds, that is really important.Now, in terms of motherboard size, it supports up to an EHX, I think that's 285mm EHX motherboards, but then again you can size it down as you want."
"In terms of AIOs, because a lot of people would want to use that, back here in the front where there is already, I'll just remove this, front mounted fans here, but if you wanted to swap this for your own, it can fit up to a 360mm AIO in front, a 420mm on top, or a 280mm one in the base."
"That basically means that there is a lot of space to work in here to basically just give you a bunch of choice in how you want to mount different types of AIOs, because in some builds you may want several, in one you may just want one, and now you have different choices regarding where you want to place it."
"As you probably saw when I just took the other side off, there's a lot of trays and mounting points for different SSDs or HDDs if that's what you want.I believe there are six dedicated HDD or SSD trays, there are two SSD brackets, and more multi-brackets, so there should be plenty of space in which to mount these different things."
"As I said, this front nylon filter here can be removed for increased airflow if that's what you want.There is also, in the front here you have two USB Type-A ports, those are 3.1 Gen 2s, and then a Type-C there, which is a, I believe a 10Gbps, which is very, very nice."
"There is PWM fans throughout here, and there is also a Nexus hub already built in right here where you can put in additional fans if that's what you want.Now, Fractal Cases, I think, has always had the big advantage of just looking so lovely.Their design is what entices me because I feel like that this could host an epic gaming session but it could also just be an everyday computer in an office or just in a room in a regular house where people don't necessarily want to telegraph their hobbies all the time but just want something that can be serious and subdued and ready to work."
"So I think that is where they truly, truly accomplish their goal.We'll be building in this for sure, so see you on the next one."