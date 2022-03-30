GRTV News - Assassin's Creed franchise lead leaves Ubisoft after Tencent deal

After more than 20 years at Ubisoft, Marc-Alexis Côté is done.
"Without further ado though today, we're talking an Assassin's Creed franchise lead leaving Ubisoft after the Tencent deal came into effect.After more than 20 years with Ubisoft, Mark Alexis Kott has departed the company.So earlier this year we knew that Ubisoft, I can't even remember if it was last year, but it was definitely earlier this year we were talking about Ubisoft and Tencent marking a deal where basically Tencent would own a large stake of Ubisoft's key franchises and a new subsidiary of Ubisoft, that being Vantage Studios, would start developing games like Assassin's Creed."
"Now Mark Alexis Kott has been, sorry I'm definitely mispronouncing that name, has been with the company since 2005.He joined as a software engineer but by the time Assassin's Creed 3 rolled around he was a game director on that game and since then he's led the franchise through its sort of major changes I guess you'd call them, from origins, basically redefining the franchise to be more RPG focused and then since then he's stuck with it as well."
"In 2022 he was sort of seen as the guy who was helming some big changes for the future of the franchise as well and sort of apparently, according to IGN, made a MCU-like roadmap ahead for where Assassin's Creed would go.That includes Assassin's Creed Shadows and that includes Assassin's Creed Hex, which currently doesn't have a release date."
"Kott was offered a position in the new company, Vantage Studios, but he declined it.And Ubisoft has basically sent out a staff memo saying that he is gone and he will not be coming back, which is probably quite disappointing to a lot of Assassin's Creed fans considering that he was so instrumental by the looks of it in a lot of the series' history."
"Considering that there were only four games before him, being a director, he's been with it for the majority of its time.You know, there was Assassin's Creed, then 2, then Brotherhood, then Revelations and Mark Alexis Kott still would have been involved in all of them, considering he joined in 2005 as a software engineer and started work on Prince of Persia."
"The official statement from Ubisoft is as follows.Following the organisational restructuring announced in March 2025, Mark Alexis Kott has chosen to pursue a new path elsewhere outside of Ubisoft.While we are saddened to see him go, we're confident that our talented team will carry forward the strong foundation he has built."
"So his official title was Vice President of the franchise and Executive Producer on Assassin's Creed.So it's possible that he might not have been as directly involved as he was when, say, he was Game Director, but it's still very much a blow to Assassin's Creed to lose someone who was so massively involved in the franchise and we might see a change in the future now, especially with Tencent coming into it."
