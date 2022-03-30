The Walking Brum - God Save Birmingham Gamescom 2025 Interview with Ocean Drive

We caught up with creative director Hyeonseong Cha to learn more about the medieval survival game set in the second city of England.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor. As you might be able to be, you know, implied from the wonderful backdrop we've got here, very medieval inspired, very middle ages.I'm currently at the God Save Birmingham booth with a couple, well, members of the team. Now I'm here with Gin and I'm here with Hyeonseong to talk a little bit about the game. Now first things first, I think the question that many people will be asking you, but I'm going to ask you all to say, why Birmingham? When the team first started looking into backdrops for creating a medieval zombie survival, they first looked into famous cities like Paris, London, like the capitals, but they learned that for a development team that's relatively small, those cities were still too big even back then. So they kept looking but still wanted to have a city that's famous in modern days but also has a long history and of course of a manageable size. As they researched, they found that the Museum of Birmingham put out a lot of useful resources and researches and those resources actually inspired the team in terms of creating the game's backdrop. So they inevitably chose Birmingham as the backdrop. Now there are so many great zombie adaptations and, you know, experiences out there. Did you look at anything in particular and go, they did zombies really well, we'd like to do something similar? So there has been various influences, of course, for the team."
"The concept of zombies in the middle ages or zombies in older times came from the Netflix show Kingdom and then Project Zomboid, another game, inspired the gameplay a lot, including an ordinary citizen having a difficult, hard time surviving in a zombie-infested city, especially where there is extensive and close simulation of various stats and statuses that has inspired the team to come up with God Save Birmingham."
"Obviously the core idea is survival, it's about continuing to reach and see another morning, but what can players expect to do? What's the end game and the end goal of working through God Save Birmingham? So for the characters, of course, as you said, for the main character, a day-to-day survival is indeed a struggle, but what we're trying to portray is that the character himself or herself would also consider, so what can I do to ensure a longer-term survival for myself? And that could come in the ways of, like, hearing about a rumor or, like, information about there being safer cities, and then in that case trying to find enough preserved food and water for the journey, making sure you have a carriage that you can ride and, like, a horse to strap to it and things like that. And those will be presented to the player in a series of objectives or missions, and at the end of those series of things to do in, like, achieving those objectives and ensuring the long-term survival or more permanent survival, that would kind of be the conclusion or the end for the player or the character surviving. Now obviously it's God Save Birmingham, but Birmingham is sort of situated centrally in the United Kingdom, so is it just Birmingham that needs saving or is it the entire country?So, you know, there will be clues and hints, like, scattered in the game, and of course other cities may not all be safe, of course, but the character would kind of try to figure out where, so how far do I have to go to find safety? And then the whole thing is, in the game there may not be anyone who knows, like, the absolute truth, like, okay, this place is safe, this place is not, but the thing is the character, it's a process of the character finding out and ensuring their long-term safety, and that whole process would be what the game covers. So as a final question then, obviously the game, it's got an early access release date coming up soon, right? Launches in the future, we'll say, but when, you know, when players do get their hands on the game, what's one thing you're really excited for them to experience for themselves?What's special about God Save Birmingham's gameplay is, one of the special things about God Save Birmingham's gameplay is the extensive use of features of the physics engine. So a lot of the games normally have furniture and objects more static and, like, fixed in place, but in God Save Birmingham you can either move or interact with most of them. For example, you can barricade a door by moving a heavy desk to block it, or throw, like, a wooden bench to knock over zombies or make them trip over. So we would hope our players to get to enjoy that, and we're excited and looking forward to seeing our players enjoy that. Well, there you have it. For more on God Save Birmingham, stay tuned to your local Game Rector region."